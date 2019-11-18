Carson Wentz Praises Former Cowboy for ‘Always Being Right’ [WATCH]

The Eagles’ ongoing rivalry with the Cowboys stops at one name: Tony Romo. No one can deny Romo’s brilliance in the broadcast booth.

Romo has become a breakout star as a color analyst for CBS Sports, the football equivalent of Nostradamus. The former Cowboys quarterback was stymied throughout his playing career and seemed to choke in the biggest moments. In the broadcast booth? He’s arguably the best in the business.

Romo often predicts plays before they happen and diagnoses exactly what the players are thinking. He and play-by-play man Jim Nantz called Sunday afternoon’s Patriots-Eagles game and put it all on display before a national audience.

The 39-year-old was so impressive that even one of the players on the field asked for his opinion. When a goal-line pass from Carson Wentz to Dallas Goedert was being reviewed in the second quarter, the Eagles quarterback went over to the CBS cameraman to ask if it was a touchdown or fumble.

Romo had called it a touchdown in his on-air comments. And Romo’s judgment seemed to be good enough for Wentz. The cameraman told Wentz that Romo thought it was a touchdown and Wentz replied: “”Well, Romo’s always right.” The play was ruled a touchdown and gave the Eagles a 10-0 lead.

While the Eagles were waiting for that call, Carson Wentz asked our cameraman what he thought the call was. The cameraman said "Tony Romo said no question it's a touchdown." Wentz responded, "Well, Romo's always right." It ended up being a touchdown. 😉 (via @TracyWolfson) pic.twitter.com/wMDwwWYp1k — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 17, 2019

Romo responded by saying that he wished Wentz would “would tell my wife that” he’s always right. Romo wasn’t done playing the role of a fortune teller. Later in the third quarter, he correctly predicted that the Patriots were getting ready to run a trick play. They scored a touchdown when Julian Edelman hit Phillip Dorsett.

"now you have to have some cool play. the problem is, all the cool plays take time" — Tony Romo, seconds before this Julian Edelman TD pass to Phillip Dorsett pic.twitter.com/VlhKgFdDSZ — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 17, 2019

Doug Pederson Admits Carson Wentz Could Have Played Better

Following the Eagles’ 17-10 loss to the mighty Patriots, there has been a small groundswell of criticism aimed at Carson Wentz.

The Eagles clearly lack any playmakers at wide receiver, but the quarterback needs to step up and put the team on his shoulders. Wentz missed on three straight passes late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.

He went 20-of-40 for 214 yards while taking five sacks and stalling drives by holding onto the football too long. Doug Pederson admitted it wasn’t Wentz’s best game on Monday morning in an interview with a local radio station.

Lots of blame to go around, but don’t leave out Eagles GM Howie Roseman, who was spotted on TV walking into the locker room after a bad loss. Hey, Howie. Still think it was a good idea to stand pat before the trade deadline? With those wide receivers? Thanks for nothing. — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) November 18, 2019

“He’ll say it wasn’t his best performance and he can get better,” Pederson told 94WIP SportsRadio’s Angelo Cataldi. “I think with Carson, he’ll look at this and go yeah, ‘I can play a little better.’ Now listen, he made some great runs. He had some tough scrambles, he took some shots in the pocket again and stood tough and did deliver the football, and did some nice things that way too. But he’ll look at it, he’ll get better, and move on from that.”

Carson Wentz was inaccurate on 3 straight throws, before the 4th-and-10 attempt to Nelson Agholor in the end zone #NEvsPHI pic.twitter.com/LMBPcvdZZV — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) November 18, 2019

Wentz missed badly on three straight incompletions late in the fourth quarter as the Eagles were driving to possibly tie the game, including one he skipped into the turf toward Zach Ertz. It was the kind of game-winning drive that Wentz’s critics have been lobbying to see. And he couldn’t deliver it. His final heave on 4th-and-10 fell incomplete to Nelson Agholor in the back of the end zone.

“Just missed a couple. Just miscues,” Wentz told reporters, via The Inquirer. “They made some plays, too, and hats off to them.”