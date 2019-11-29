This is How Cowboys Brutal Loss to Bills Affects Eagles

It’s always sunny in Philadelphia when the Cowboys lose. Or something like that.

Dallas lost a meaningful game to Buffalo on Thanksgiving. It doesn’t do a lot to the immediate NFC East standings from an aesthetic standpoint, other than dropping the Cowboys’ record to a disappointing 6-6.

The 5-6 Eagles were already in control of their own destiny thanks to a tie-breaker. Their Oct. 6 win over the Jets gave Philadelphia the edge in the area of common opponents since Dallas lost to the Jets.

Following the Cowboys 25-16 loss to the Bills Thursday, the Eagles are now clearly in the driver’s seat. Their records might be similar but the Eagles technically have a huge advantage in the race for the NFC East crown.

Why? Well, assuming the Eagles take care of business and win their final five football games — easy tests versus Miami, Washington, New York Giants twice, Dallas — they will punch their own playoff ticket due to identical 5-1 records within the division.

Analyzing the Eagles-Cowboys Rivalry Down the Stretch

The combined record of the Eagles’ opponents down the stretch is 14-41. Vice versa, the Cowboys are up against a combined 19-26 record. It had been 27-26 before the Bills’ loss on Thanksgiving day.

And Dallas still hasn’t beaten a team this season that entered its game with a winning record. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2019

More importantly, the Eagles get a home date with Dallas on Dec. 22. The NFC East showdown was already going to determine the division winner but it means a lot more now.



Philadelphia can lose that Week 17 match-up and still have more than a puncher’s chance to qualify for the postseason.

If the Eagles were to lose to the Cowboys in Week 16 and then beat the Giants in Week 17, they could still win the NFC East. They would just need the Redskins to beat the Cowboys in the final game of the regular season.

Dallas would be 5-1 in the NFC East in that scenario while the Eagles would also be at 5-1. The Eagles win over the Jets on Oct. 6 would serve as the tie-breaker.

Yes, Washington stinks. Yes, the game is in Dallas. No, it’s not impossible. There’s a chance. There’s always a chance.

Jerry Jones Criticizes Cowboys Coaching Staff

Dallas is facing its own turmoil after dropping a winnable game in New England. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t name names, but he took some not-so-thinly veiled shots at the coaching staff in his post-game remarks.

Jones, who has been a long-time supporter of head coach Jason Garrett, pointed out that the loss was unacceptable. The Cowboys roster is talented enough to make a lengthy playoff run, so the ax has to fall on the coaches.

“We all saw why we didn’t win it,” Jones told reporters. “It was pretty glaring as to why we couldn’t get it done.”

“Some of the fundamentals of football and coaching were what beat us out there today.”

Jerry Jones did not mince words after the Cowboys lost in New England. @jonmachota takes you through what Jones said and what it could mean for Jason Garrett.https://t.co/tvFQua2CzM pic.twitter.com/me4E0Xceoq — The Athletic Dallas (@TheAthleticDFW) November 25, 2019

Jones wasn’t done with his critique and specifically cited a lack of execution on special teams.

“I think you’re going to get outcoached during this era when you come to New England,” said Jones, via USA Today. “Special teams was really, probably, the determining difference … To me, special teams is 100% coaching. It’s 100% coaching.”