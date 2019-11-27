Eagles Legend Offers to Play a Different Position to Help Team

The Bodyguard has started 190 games at left tackle in the National Football League. He might be the best to ever do it.

But Jason Peters realizes the Eagles are in dire need of help on the right side of their offensive line. Lane Johnson has been dealing with a concussion (although he’ll play this week versus Miami). Brandon Brooks has been fighting chronic anxiety (another guy slated to start Sunday). And Andre Dillard has been going through the usual rookie learning curve (and got benched last week for poor play).

With all the uncertainty buzzing around the guys up front, the 37-year-old Peters took it upon himself to present a solution. He would be willing to slide over to right tackle if it meant helping the Eagles solidify the line and get a few extra wins. While the team won’t have to take him up on that generous offer this week, Peters remains ready, willing and able to jump in anytime.

“That’s where [playing right tackle] I started at. It wouldn’t be super-foreign, but it’s a possibility, with Lane being out,” Peters told reporters, via The Inquirer. “I might just have to do it. For the team.”

Head coach Doug Pederson applauded Peters’ unselfishness and didn’t rule the move out as a possibility moving forward.

“That’s who Jason Peters is,” Pederson told reporters. “He’s willing to give of himself to the team, and if that’s what it takes, we will have discussions, but hopefully we get Lane back and we won’t have to do that, and we will continue to work our back-up guys in those situations.”

Jason Peters on finger pointing? “There won’t be any of that. Not in our locker room. Not while I am here. We’ll keep the guys together, rally around each other” “We have to win out. No ifs, ands or buts, we’ve got to win out. We’ve got to win out. Point blank”#Eagles pic.twitter.com/g2RHpLFvpU — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 25, 2019

Jason Peters Fuels Heated Eagles-Cowboys Rivalry

The heated Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is always on people’s minds, as evidenced in a recent anecdote from Jason Peters.

Peters is entering his 11th season playing left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, a run that is sure to culminate with a Hall of Fame induction. Peters recently spoke with Chris McPherson of PhiladelphiaEagles.com where he relayed a hilarious story of how he deals with Cowboys fans getting in his face.

“I just tell them, ‘You want to see the ring?'” Peters said.

The 37-year-old received a shiny Super Bowl ring when the Eagles beat the Patriots to claim their first-ever Lombardi Trophy two years ago. However, Peters wasn’t on the football field, in the trenches, for that game.

In my opinion Carson Wentz should adopt Jason Peters’ mindset. Someone asked JP about a Super Bowl ring & he said “I got one.” Don’t pay lip service to the uneducated with frustration. No one was more important to the #Eagles Super Bowl run than 11. He’s already got one #Eagles — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) August 23, 2019

He wasn’t able to physically play in the game since he was recovering after tearing both the MCL and ACL in his right knee earlier in the season. Obviously, the Eagles rallied around Peters and overcame it. He earned that ring just like everybody else.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!