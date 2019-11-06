Torrey Smith Hints Eagles Reached Out about NFL Comeback

Torrey Smith announced his retirement from the NFL on Sept 13. Two months later, he’s still answering questions about a potential comeback to the Eagles.

Smith, who played a key factor in the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title, was reportedly contacted by the team about a possible return to reprise his role as a speed threat. Philadelphia has become overly aggressive (read: desperate) over the past 48 hours after another poor showing from their pass-catchers, coupled with DeSean Jackson’s core muscle surgery, has made adding another receiver a top priority.

The 30-year-old’s name surfaced late Tuesday evening as someone who could fill that void. NBC 10’s John Clark reported that the Eagles had indeed reached out to Smith on a potential reunion, but the two-time Super Bowl champion declined their overture. It wasn’t because he has lost a step. No, Smith made it clear he still has elite speed.

Instead, he is “working towards something bigger than ball” but admitted at least one team had reached out this week. Smith didn’t specifically name the Eagles. However, he added that if the team had knocked on his door in Week 1, then they probably would have gotten a different answer. Unfortunately, the NFL calendar reads Week 10.

I could play if I wanted to but I’ve been telling folks for weeks, Including this week that I’m done. I appreciate the fact that folks would even want me to play for them. It’s an honor. If this call was week 1, different answer https://t.co/q4hHXouuKH — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 5, 2019

“I could play if I wanted to but I’ve been telling folks for weeks, including this week that I’m done,” Smith wrote in a tweet. “I appreciate the fact that folks would even want me to play for them. It’s an honor. If this call was Week 1, different answer.”

Smith Thoughtfully Explained Decision to Eagles Fans

Torrey Smith only suited up in midnight green for one season, but he left quite an impression. The speedy receiver hauled in 36 balls for 430 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles in 2017, including one huge 41-yard score on an epic flea-flicker from Nick Foles in the NFC Championship Game.

Smith also caught a ridiculous deflection off Keanu Neal’s knee in the divisional round, a play that he deemed “legendary luck” in a tweet.

Smith seemed to cherish the trip down memory lane Tuesday evening as he answered questions and offered opinions during an impromptu question-and-answer session with Eagles fans.

Nah, I’m fresh as hell 😂😂😂 https://t.co/EER0V47Fvs — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 5, 2019

Idk what kind of rumors pages you are following 😂 https://t.co/W8qO6450g5 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 5, 2019

I’ve been saying no for weeks 😂😂😂 There is no price https://t.co/uUPKuvBMeD — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 5, 2019

It was a nice way for the Super Bowl hero to politely explain his decision to stay retired from the game he loves. It’s something all professional athletes should take note of.

Jordan Matthews Could Sign with Eagles Wednesday

The leading rumor of the day involved former second-round draft pick Jordan Matthews. Both PhillyVoice and ESPN reported that the slot receiver was in town for a workout at the Eagles’ practice facility. When the team announced the release of safety Andrew Sendejo late in the afternoon, it seemed to confirm Matthews would be signing a contract.

Roster Move: #Eagles have placed WR DeSean Jackson on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/ZcUdXSvlq5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 5, 2019

However, the Eagles never confirmed the corresponding move. They never denied it either. They did officially reveal that DeSean Jackson had been placed on injured reserve. His regular season is over, but he could wind up returning for the playoffs. With Jackson on IR and Sendejo on the scrap heap, the Eagles now have two open roster spots.

