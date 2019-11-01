Eagles Pulling Out Alternate Uniforms for Bears Game

Maybe a fan-favorite uniform will jolt the Eagles. On Friday, the team announced it was going “back in black.”

That’s right. The Eagles will make their (hopefully) triumphant return to Lincoln Financial Field wearing their all-black uniforms.

It’s a move normally reserved for prime-time matchups. Throw that out the window. They need to capture lightning in a bottle right now.

You know we had to do it to ‘em.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/CHaTzgkJml — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 1, 2019

The Eagles went 1-1 in the all-black uniforms last season, including a heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. In 2017, the team went 2-1 in the intimidating color scheme.

Eagles Fans Excited about Black Uniforms

Any time the Eagles announce they are donning black uniforms, fans eat it up. It’s arguably their favorite alternate jersey. The move, whether perceived or real, indicates the Birds mean business.

On Friday, fans stormed social media to express their intense pleasure over the decision to go “back in black.” Excitement boiled over.

The comments were hilarious, ranging from making fun of Mitch Trubisky …

Lil Mitch is so screwed now! 😈 pic.twitter.com/MQviHidccR — nation of eagles (@NationOfEagles) November 1, 2019

To fans sharing the exact jersey they plan on wearing to the Linc on Sunday …

Black Wentz jersey at the game for me it is, can't wait to see a sea of black! Let's do this, guys! 💚🦅💚🦅💚🦅 — No One Likes Us, We Don't Care SZN🦅💚🦅💚 (@JessBleedsGreen) November 1, 2019

To some offering subtle tweaks to the color scheme. White pants anyone?