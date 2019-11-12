Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

MACtion has returned. The Eagles and Zips kick off week two of the annual MAC midweek tradition. It’s a game that features two programs heading in the opposite direction.

Eastern Michigan (4-5) can get bowl eligible with two wins in their final three games. The Eagles are led by quarterback Mike Glass III. The senior has thrown for 1,991 yards this season with 16 touchdowns. EMU has had issues stopping opposing offenses this season, allowing 33.2 points per game, third-worst in the conference. The Eagles are coming off a tough 43-14 loss to Buffalo where the defense allowed 43 unanswered points.

Akron (0-9) has been one of the worst teams in college football this season. The Zips are coming off a 35-6 loss to Bowling Green and were shutout in the two games prior to that. Akron is last in the MAC in both scoring defense and scoring offense. Wide receiver Nate Stewart has been a bright spot on offense. The junior has 463 yards receiving and four touchdowns this season.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

Game Details: Eastern Michigan at Akron

Date: Tuesday, November 12

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: InfoCision Stadium (Akron, Ohio)

TV: ESPNNews

Spread: Eastern Michigan -17

Total: 47.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan is 3-6 ATS this season

Akron is 0-8 ATS this season

Over is 5-2-2 in Eastern Michigan games this season

Under is 5-4 in Akron games this season

Eastern Michigan is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 conference games

Akron is 5-17 ATS in their last 22 games

Under is 62-29 in Akron’s last 91 games

Eastern Michigan is 9-3 in the last 12 meetings

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

Akron is the only team in FBS which has not covered a game ATS this season. The Zips are not only an astounding 0-9 and are being outscored by 14.9 points against the number. Eastern Michigan hasn’t impressed me that much, but there is no way I can back Akron here. The Zips have not won a MAC game since October 27 last year against Central Michigan. The Eagles still have a chance to get bowl eligible for the second straight season, which should keep them motivated. Eastern has suffered a couple of hard-fought defeats this season, including a 37-34 overtime setback against Toledo two weeks ago. They are a tough team that has gotten a few bad breaks along the way. I’ll back the senior QB here over the middling Zips. Swallow the points.

PICK: Eastern Michigan -17 (-110)

I think the weather could be a factor in this one. The forecast calls for bitterly cold temperatures and snow on Tuesday night in Akron. The Zips already struggle to move it and those conditions won’t help. If you want to be safe here, just take the Akron team total under 14.5, and leave the Eagles out of the equation. The worst-case scenario here would be an EMU blowout where they cover this very low number on their own.

PICK: Under 47.5 (-110)

READ NEXT: Penn State at Minnesota Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith