Penn State at Minnesota Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers continue to pile up the wins. Both teams enter Saturday’s crucial Big 10 matchup with identical unbeaten records. It will be the biggest game of the P.J. Fleck era. The fiery head coach is in his third season at the helm and has done a masterful job rebuilding the program.

Penn State (8-0) is a trendy public pick this week receiving almost 65-percent of the total bets according to The Action Network. The Nittany Lions are led on offense by Sean Clifford. The junior quarterback has thrown for 1,931 yards with 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season. Noah Cain leads a talented backfield with 350 yards and six touchdowns. The freshman expects to play on Saturday after dealing with an injury this week during practice.

Minnesota (8-0) has not started 9-0 in 115 years. Tanner Morgan has been very effective in leading the offense. Morgan is ranked 7th in the FBS in passer rating and has 18 touchdown passes this season. Rodney Smith is the workhorse for the Golden Gophers. The senior has rushed for 889 yards this season with seven touchdowns. As a team, Minnesota ranks 31st in the nation averaging 204.5 rushing yards per game.

Date: Saturday, November 9

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: TCF Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

TV: FS1

Spread: Penn State -6.5

Total: 47.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting Trends

Penn State is 5-3 ATS this season

Minnesota is 5-2-1 ATS this season

Under is 5-3 in Penn State games this season

Over is 5-3 in Minnesota games this season

Penn State is 12-5 in their last 17 road games

Under is 7-1 in Penn State’s last 8 conference games

Under is 6-0 in Minnesota’s last 6 games vs. a team with a winning record.

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

This is a very tough spot for the Nittany Lions. Minnesota will be throwing everything they have at Penn State on Saturday. This is the most important game in the P.J. Fleck era and I don’t expect him to play scared. On the flip side, the Gophers have played a historically soft schedule, ranking 76th in the FBS. Considering they play in the rugged Big 10, that is a remarkably weak number. Penn State, on the other hand, has been challenged, playing the nation’s 7th toughest schedule to date. Despite that gap, I feel that Minnesota will be up for this challenge and do enough to keep themselves in it.

PICK: Minnesota +6.5 (-110)

The goal for Minnesota’s defense is to keep K.J. Hamler in front of them. The game-breaking wide receiver has found the end zone eight times this season, two of them coming from 50plus yards out. This series has trended under of late, and throw in iffy weather conditions on Saturday in Minneapolis there is only one way you can go here. Take the under.

PICK: Under 47.5 (-110)

Feels like a good spot to sprinkle the money line, but try and wait until closer to game time as I expect the number to drift towards Penn State with heavy public action on the Nittany Lions.

PICK: Minnesota ML (+200)

