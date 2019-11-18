Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

MACtion has returned. Eastern Michigan and Northern Illinois square off in week three of the annual MAC midweek tradition. Despite coughing up a 28-7 lead in the fourth quarter, NIU kept their bowl hopes alive with a dramatic 31-28 win over division-rival Toledo last Wednesday. EMU had no issues rolling past Akron 48-14, dropping the Zips to 0-10 SU and ATS this season. If NIU wins out and gets some help, the Huskies have an outside shot at earning a berth in the MAC Championship Game. EMU has been eliminated from clinching a berth in the conference title game because of their 2-4 record in the MAC, however, the Eagles can get bowl eligible with one win in their last two games.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and predictions for this matchup between two MAC West rivals.

Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois Game Details

Date: Tuesday, November 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Huskie Stadium (DeKalb, Illinois)

TV: CBSSN

Spread: NIU -4.5

Total: 53

Line Movement

This line opened at Northern Illinois -7 and has been bet all the way down to Northern Illinois -4.5 at some books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action also favors the road underdog with Eastern Michigan getting just 59% of the bets and 89% of the money.

The total opened at 52 and has been bet up slightly to 53 and even 53.5 at some books.

Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan is 4-6 ATS this season

Northern Illinois is 6-4 ATS this season

Over is 6-2-2 in Eastern Michigan games this season

Over is 6-4 in Northern Illinois games this season

Over is 5-1 in Eastern Michigan road games this season

Over is 5-0 in last 5 Northern Illinois conference games

Over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings in Dekalb

Eastern Michigan is 3-7-1 in the last 11 meetings

Prediction & Picks

We’ve seen a lot of early money on Eastern Michigan in this spot as the line opened as a full touchdown underdog for the Eagles. That was a logical move as Northern Illinois has not defeated a conference opponent by more than a field goal this season besides Akron, who is 0-10 ATS. The Huskies were also on the wrong side of a 48-10 blowout on the road against Central Michigan two weeks ago where they allowed the Chips to churn out 327 yards rushing. Luckily for NIU, this game is not only at home, but EMU is averaging the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the conference, so the Eagles will most likely not be able to exploit whatever deficiencies the Huskies have shown with their rushing defense. NIU has been decent against the pass, which is a strength of EMU. This game appears to be a good matchup so I expect it to remain close. If you can still find this line higher than 4.5 it makes sense to take the points. Either way, don’t expect a blowout here.

PICK: Eastern Michigan +4.5 (-110)

