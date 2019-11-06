Giants Tight End Reveals Update on Injured Groin

The Giants will be without one of their best offensive weapons this week. Tight end Evan Engram will Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with an injured groin.

Engram told reporters Wednesday he has a “low-grade sprain” and will miss this week. Engram will then be evaluated after the Giants’ bye week and could return in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears.

“Timing works out,” Engram told reporters Wednesday. “So rest this week and obviously get a lot of rest next week.”

Engram caught six passes for 48 yards in the Giants 37-18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. On the season he has recorded 44 receptions for 467 yards and three touchdowns and has emerged as one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the NFL.

Fantasy Impact

Fantasy owners should pick up Rhett Ellison, who was the main pass-catching tight end for the Giants when Engram missed the Week 6 loss to the New England Patriots. In that game, Ellison received seven targets, third-most on the team in that game.

Ellison racked up 20 targets across four games he played last season without Engram in the lineup. He is currently available in 99.2% of ESPN Fantasy Football leagues.

