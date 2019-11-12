Fantasy Football Week 11 Kicker Rankings: Younghoe Koo Rises After Stellar Debut

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we feature a player for the Atlanta Falcons who finished as the second-highest scoring fantasy player at his position just one week ago, despite that game marking as his first appearance of the season.
Kicker Outlook Week 11
Week 10 marked Younghoe Koo’s (K6) first NFL field goal attempt since the 2017 season. Chances are that the Atlanta Falcons liked what they saw out of their newly appointed kicker. After finally cutting bait with Matt Bryant, who had scored more than eight-fantasy points just once this season, Koo went on to nail all four of his field goals in his Falcons debut. That includes a 48-yarder on his way to 15-point fantasy outing.
Koo gets a Carolina Panthers team this week that has allowed opposing kickers to score 9+ fantasy points in five of their nine games this season.
Harrison Butker (K1) proved last week that he is one of the lone matchup-proof players at his position. Butker led all players at his position in fantasy points with 16 vs. the Tennessee Titans, a team that had held opposing kickers to six points or fewer in five of their nine games prior to Week 10.
Butker faces off with the Los Angeles Chargers this week, a matchup which may seem daunting on the surface, but is a lot more welcoming once you dig a bit deeper. While it is true that the Bolts surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points to kickers heading into Week 10, last Sunday’s game marked the second game in three weeks that they have allowed 9+ fantasy points to the position. Butker has averaged an absurd 15.33 fantasy points over the last three weeks and has scored 10+ points in five of his eight games this season with Patrick Mahomes leading the team’s offense.
Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Kickers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Harrison Butker KC
|
@ LAC
|
2
|Wil Lutz NO
|
@ TB
|
3
|Dan Bailey MIN
|
vs. DEN
|
4
|Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU
|
@ BAL
|
5
|Greg Zuerlein LAR
|
vs. CHi
|
6
|Younghoe Koo ATL
|
@ CAR
|
7
|Matt Gay TB
|
vs. NO
|
8
|Sam Ficken NYJ
|
@ WAS
|
9
|Josh Lambo JAC
|
@ IND
|
10
|Zane Gonzalez ARI
|
@ SF
|
11
|Joey Slye CAR
|
vs. ATL
|
12
|Nick Folk NE
|
@ PHI
|
13
|Daniel Carlson OAK
|
vs. CIN
|
14
|Justin Tucker BAL
|
vs. HOU
|
15
|Robbie Gould SF INJ
|
vs. ARI
|
16
|Chase McLaughlin SF
|
vs. ARI
|
17
|Dustin Hopkins WAS
|
vs. NYJ
|
18
|Stephen Hauschka BUF
|
@ MIA
|
19
|Matt Prater DET
|
vs. DAL
|
20
|Brett Maher DAL
|
@ DET
|
21
|Austin Seibert CLE
|
vs. PIT
|
22
|Eddy Pineiro CHI
|
@ LAR
|
23
|Michael Badgley LAC
|
vs. KC
|
24
|Adam Vinatieri IND
|
vs. JAC
|
25
|Chris Boswell PIT
|
@ CLE
|
26
|Brandon McManus DEN
|
@ MIN
|
27
|Jake Elliott PHI
|
vs. NE
|
28
|Randy Bullock CIN
|
@ OAK
|
29
|Jason Sanders MIA
|
vs. BUF
-
