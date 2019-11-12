Fantasy Football Week 11 Kicker Rankings: Younghoe Koo Rises After Stellar Debut

  • Updated

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we feature a player for the Atlanta Falcons who finished as the second-highest scoring fantasy player at his position just one week ago, despite that game marking as his first appearance of the season.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 11 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Available Wednesday, 7am EST.

Kicker Outlook Week 11

Week 10 marked Younghoe Koo’s (K6) first NFL field goal attempt since the 2017 season. Chances are that the Atlanta Falcons liked what they saw out of their newly appointed kicker. After finally cutting bait with Matt Bryant, who had scored more than eight-fantasy points just once this season, Koo went on to nail all four of his field goals in his Falcons debut. That includes a 48-yarder on his way to 15-point fantasy outing.

Koo gets a Carolina Panthers team this week that has allowed opposing kickers to score 9+ fantasy points in five of their nine games this season.

Harrison Butker (K1) proved last week that he is one of the lone matchup-proof players at his position. Butker led all players at his position in fantasy points with 16 vs. the Tennessee Titans, a team that had held opposing kickers to six points or fewer in five of their nine games prior to Week 10.

Butker faces off with the Los Angeles Chargers this week, a matchup which may seem daunting on the surface, but is a lot more welcoming once you dig a bit deeper. While it is true that the Bolts surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points to kickers heading into Week 10, last Sunday’s game marked the second game in three weeks that they have allowed 9+ fantasy points to the position. Butker has averaged an absurd 15.33 fantasy points over the last three weeks and has scored 10+ points in five of his eight games this season with Patrick Mahomes leading the team’s offense.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Kickers TEAM Opp.

1

 Harrison Butker KC

@ LAC

2

 Wil Lutz NO

@ TB

3

 Dan Bailey MIN

vs. DEN

4

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

@ BAL

5

 Greg Zuerlein LAR

vs. CHi

6

 Younghoe Koo ATL

@ CAR

7

 Matt Gay TB

vs. NO

8

 Sam Ficken NYJ

@ WAS

9

 Josh Lambo JAC

@ IND

10

 Zane Gonzalez ARI

@ SF

11

 Joey Slye CAR

vs. ATL

12

 Nick Folk NE

@ PHI

13

 Daniel Carlson OAK

vs. CIN

14

 Justin Tucker BAL

vs. HOU

15

 Robbie Gould SF INJ

vs. ARI

16

 Chase McLaughlin SF

vs. ARI

17

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

vs. NYJ

18

 Stephen Hauschka BUF

@ MIA

19

 Matt Prater DET

vs. DAL

20

 Brett Maher DAL

@ DET

21

 Austin Seibert CLE

vs. PIT

22

 Eddy Pineiro CHI

@ LAR

23

 Michael Badgley LAC

vs. KC

24

 Adam Vinatieri IND

vs. JAC

25

 Chris Boswell PIT

@ CLE

26

 Brandon McManus DEN

@ MIN

27

 Jake Elliott PHI

vs. NE

28

 Randy Bullock CIN

@ OAK

29

 Jason Sanders MIA

vs. BUF
