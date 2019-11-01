49ers Share Update on Injury Status of George Kittle: Report

The 49ers dodged a bullet with George Kittle. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kittle’s “knee is good” and the team does not expect the tight end to miss any significant time.

Kittle tweaked his knee in Thursday’s win 28-25 over the Arizona Cardinals. On Friday Rapoport tweeted an update on his status:

On #49ers TE George Kittle, who went down on Thursday night: ‘Knee is good,’ source said. Sounds like the MRI confirmed the minor ailment coach Kyle Shanahan had hoped for.

Kittle played well on Thursday night, hauling in six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. It was just Kittle’s second score of the season, but one of the most impressive ones of his career. After catching a slant over the middle, Kittle bounced off several defenders before plowing his way into the end zone on the final play of the first quarter. The score tied the game at 7-7.

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Trolls Patriots for Error After Signing

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith