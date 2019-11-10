Jets vs. Giants: Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley Receive Praise from Teammate

In the battle of New York while playing at a stadium in New Jersey, the New York Giants and New York Jets will duke it out for bragging rights today at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

New York Giants Tight End, Evan Engram has a mid-foot sprain and will be out of today’s action.

On Thursday, I spoke with Engram at the ALS Association Greater New York Chapter and we discussed his injury, the Jets/Giants matchup, the NFC East and his Giants teammates, Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones.



Check out our Q&A below:



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What have you seen from Daniel Jones just since when he took over the starting quarterback to now?



Evan Engram: Just a lot of growth, a lot of maturity. He understands that there’s things that come with success, with some of the failures, the adversity he attacks it and finds ways to get better each and every day and that’s promising to see in a young quarterback in a young leader for us.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Tonight they’re honoring Carmelo Anthony, Knick player. Your teammate Eli Manning is definitely a face of New York football. On the flipside Saquon Barkley to me, is the ambassador of New York. What does he mean to New York; not just being a Bronx native, what does he mean to you as a teammate?

Evan Engram: He’s great. Another guy who since the moment he stepped in the building. Just electric. A natural leader. He pushes everybody to get better each and every day and he’s a special talent that you would love to work with. He’s doing things on and off the field for the community and for the team. He’s a great teammate and definitely a brother of mine.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You guys play the Jets soon. You’re on the sideline. How much will they utilize your expertise going into the game and where do you think you guys have the edge over the Jets?

Evan Engram: Honestly I’m just going to be there for my teammates. I’m still in meetings watching the film and being around the guys so we definitely got some young tight-ends (TE’s) that can do their thing so I have all the trust and all the belief in them to go out there and compete and win the ballgame



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Are you optimistic that your injury is not going to be a long term setback?



Evan Engram: Yes. Very optimistic. MRI’s and the pictures came back. It’s promising, a little injury in there but I definitely feel that I can come back quick and get ready to go.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Knowing how vital a tight end could be for a young quarterback like Daniel Jones, are you ready to get back out? Are you eager to get back out there and help out?

Evan Engram: Oh it’s definitely tough missing time. There’s things you can do to prevent injuries and also the game comes with a lot to lose. It’s definitely tough not being out there with my team, but I’m still going to a presence in the locker room, being present with the guys and being able to support them on Sunday.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: The NFC East is interesting. From your perspective objectively what’s the biggest surprise for you looking at the whole NFC East?

Evan Engram: It’s a lot of good teams. The Cowboys are doing well, the Eagles are doing well, the Redskins are battling and competing. It’s definitely a historic division that’s always competitive and each game matters, so it’s definitely important to finish the season strong and try to go out to win each and every game.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Were you surprised at all that you guys were able to get Leonard from your rival right across the street from the Jets like that?



Evan Engram: Yeah. I think it was one of the first trades between the Giants and the Jets and like I said, he’s a great player, he’s a force to deal with on the offensive line and he’s great to have.