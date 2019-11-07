Hall of Famer Explains Why Lions Are Better Than Their Record

The Detroit Lions have not impressed thus far this year with their consistency, and in spite of some of their struggles and limitations, many fans have contended that they are a better team than their record.

Finally, someone from the media has stepped up and echoed this sentiment. Recently, veteran NFL.com writer Gil Brandt explained that he believes Detroit is one of two teams in the league that are better than their current record. Ironically, the other team that fits the criteria is one Detroit beat in the Los Angeles Chargers.

From Detroit’s perspective, Brandt thinks the Lions have been right there most weeks this season, and isn’t discounting the possibility the Lions can get hot and still make noise down the stretch. Here’s a look at what Brandt wrote about why that’s the case:

“If not for two controversial hands-to-the-face penalties called on Trey Flowers in a narrow Week 6 loss to Green Bay, the Lions could be 4-3-1 right now. Of course, if any of Detroit’s three close losses had gone the other way, or if they hadn’t squandered a double-digit lead against the Cardinals in their Week 1 tie, this team could be sitting pretty rather than reaching the midpoint of a second straight season with a sub-.500 record. Sure, this team has its flaws, including a surprisingly bad defense (31st overall, 27th in scoring) and a 21st-ranked running game that has foundered without injured back Kerryon Johnson. But if the Lions get as hot as their quarterback, watch out. Matthew Stafford is playing as well as he ever has, tying a franchise record by posting three straight games with 300-plus passing yards, two-plus passing touchdowns and a passer rating of 110 or better. They’ll get another shot at each of the two NFC North teams ahead of them (Green Bay and Minnesota), while the rest of their remaining opponents — aside from the Cowboys — are below .500.”

Detroit hasn’t been able to get over the hump just yet, but the Lions still have plenty of games with which to get things straightened out. They’ve already been close most weeks, and if they can find a way to close, they could remain dangerous.

Lions Playoff Chances

The Lions, in order to put their best foot forward for a playoff run, have to do a couple of things according to Fox analyst Charles Davis. First, they have to continue to get good play from the quarterback spot and the offense as well as see a defense which has been beat up in the trenches start to come around.

“Matthew Stafford’s in a heck of a groove right now throwing the football. He’s never had a big running game, what he calls the today’s offense status quo, ‘I’m going to throw the football.’ He’s had some nice help, Kenny Golladay really jumped up,” he said. “But overall, this Lions defense, they need Damon Harrison to play full out inside and discourage some teams from running the football, because that’s been part of their Achilles heel.”

If those two elements offensively and defensively stay in form, the Lions will be a tough team to deal with. At this point, their offense looks in solid form, but the defense has left some major things to be desired, even in spite of a big win against New York two weeks ago.

Lions Playoff Path

After failing to win in Oakland, Detroit can likely forget about the postseason completely if they lose their next game, so the biggest path is to win the next one, then have some things benefit them in the standings. After that, they will likely need to win against the Dallas Cowboys in a vital game at home. Three straight wins would likely keep the Lions in the conversation into November, which could set Detroit up to make a run. A game against the Washington Redskins, and a home Thanksgiving game against the Bears could help swell the Lions record further if they could manage to get those.

In other words, the best path is to keep winning consecutively. Their margin of error is now very slim and it’s a tall order, but looking at the relative record of the teams that play as Brandt points out, it’s not impossible whatsoever.

That might only be more true considering how the Lions have fought tooth and nail in every single game.

