Iowa State at Oklahoma Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Sooners need style points. With a ranking of ninth in the initial College Football Playoff poll, Oklahoma has a ton of ground to make up if they want to make the field for a remarkable third consecutive year. Head coach Lincoln Riley has seen his stock rise each season since taking the reins in Norman.

Iowa State (5-3) has had some tough luck in close games this season. All three losses by the Cyclones have been by seven points or less. Brock Purdy has been solid in his second year under center. The sophomore quarterback has tossed for 2,567 yards and 15 touchdowns. However, turnovers have been a concern. Purdy has thrown five picks in his last three days and will face a hungry Sooner defense on Saturday.

Oklahoma (7-1) has had almost 14 days off to sit and stew about the 48-41 upset loss to Kansas State two weeks ago. The setback might have knocked the Sooners out of the CFP picture. Jalen Hurts has certainly done his part this season in what is turning into a Heisman-type campaign. The Alabama transfer has thrown for 2,469 yards and has rushed for 801 with 34 combined touchdowns.

Game Details: Iowa State at Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, November 9

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman, Oklahoma)

TV: ABC

Spread: Oklahoma -14.5

Total: 69

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting Trends

Iowa State is 4-3-1 ATS this season

Oklahoma is 4-4 ATS this season

Under is 4-3-1 in Iowa State games this season

Over is 4-3-1 in Oklahoma games this season

Iowa State is 15-5-2 in the last 22 conference games

Oklahoma is 27-12 ATS in the last 39 games following a loss

Over is 6-1 in the last 7 meetings

Oklahoma is 5-2 ATS in the last 7 meetings at home

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

The Sooners have absolutely dominated this series over Iowa State. Oklahoma holds a 75-6-2 all-time record against the Cyclones. The .916 winning percentage is the best by one FBS program against another in NCAA history. Long story short, you can’t go anywhere near Iowa State when they are playing Oklahoma, especially when the game is in Norman. I expect OU to come out raging in this game, off the bye following a loss. It’s a really bad spot for the Cyclones with Oklahoma needing style points to impress the CFP committee. Boomer Sooner.

PICK: Oklahoma -14.5 (-110)

Obviously, I expect Oklahoma’s offense to perform well on Saturday. As for Iowa State, it’s more about the Sooners’ defense than anything else. That being said, Oklahoma hasn’t forced a turnover in the last four games, which is unsettling considering how well the defense has been playing up until this most recent stretch. I think Iowa State will be aggressive and score their fair share, pushing this one over the total.

PICK: Over 69 (-110)

Expect the Sooners to be flying out of the gate here coming off the bye week. Feel free to double-down and bet the 1st-quarter spread as well.

PICK: Oklahoma -7.5 1st half (-115)

