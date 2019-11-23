James White Fantasy: Patriots RB Could Have Big Game vs Dallas

The New England Patriots‘ struggling offense might be shorthanded again on Sunday. With Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett both listed questionable for the Patriots’ Week 12 matchup against the Cowboys, New England will need to get creative with its passing attack.

Rookies N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers along with Julian Edelman make up the rest of the receiving corps, but another option may emerge as a potential difference-maker. That is veteran running back James White.

Arguably one of the top pass-catching options out of the backfield in the NFL, White has seen his involvement fluctuate at times throughout this season. White had a career year in 2018, amassing nearly 1,200 all-purpose yards and proving his worth in short-yardage situations.

With New England in need of a player who can turn short passes into big plays as a means of jumpstarting the offense, White is the guy to fill that role. Tom Brady has been pressured frequently this season and could benefit from using more check-downs. The Patriots have tried to integrate Sony Michel into this role with varied success, but White answers the call any time he’s put in that position.

James White Matchup vs Dallas

One thing Dallas has struggled the most with on defense this season is defending running backs in the passing game out of the backfield. Last week, Lions running back J.D. McKissic had three catches for 40 yards and a week earlier, Dalvin Cook had seven catches for 86 yards. Even three games ago, Saquon Barkley caught six passes for 67 yards.

White has been just as productive throughout the season playing around 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season. Although New England hasn’t used White as much in a rushing role, he has still managed to be productive with a small number of carries. In short-yardage situations especially, White has shown his ability to extend drives.

Should You Start James White vs Dallas?

The Patriots could be without receivers Dorsett and Sanu on Sunday afternoon against the Cowboys. If those two are inactive, the Patriots will have to use White in more of a receiving role. Like a slot receiver, White runs strong routes and is able to take advantage of his mismatches against linebackers or in soft coverage from safeties.

His points per reception make him a strong candidate in the flex position for this week. And with Dallas struggling to contain opposing running backs in the passing game this season, it might be worth throwing him into your lineup for the week.

Should the Patriots continue to have difficulty moving the ball on the ground, they’ll look to use short passes in order to move the offense efficiently while still managing to chew up some clock. White, along with Rex Burkhead and Julian Edelman, will provide options in this type of offense. Regardless of if Brady plays or not, White will have a big role on Sunday.

