Jaylen Samuels Fantasy: Steelers RB a Must-Start With James Conner Injury?

When Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner suffered an injury in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, it led to a major question mark about how the team would replace him. Conner appeared to have suffered an injury to his clavicle at the time, and he was later diagnosed with an AC joint sprain.

In an impressive Week 9 performance, at least as a pass-catcher, electrifying backup Jaylen Samuels stepped in and caught 13 passes for 73 yards in the victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Now, it appears Samuels could have another big workload on his plate in Week 10.

As Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette revealed, Conner is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

BREAKING: RB James Conner (shoulder) not expected to play Sunday against the LA Rams — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 7, 2019

With Conner likely to sit this game out, Samuels becomes a focal point of the Steelers offense, but there’s still a chance he could face competition for touches, as we saw last game.

Jaylen Samuels a Fantasy Start or Sit in Week 10?

Considering that Samuels is a huge part of the passing attack and obviously a target who quarterback Mason Rudolph relies on, it’s hard to ignore his fantasy football upside in point-per-reception (PPR) leagues. The status of fellow backup running back Trey Edmunds is also up in the air at this point, as he missed practice on Wednesday.

If Edmunds does play, it’s likely he’ll receive a decent amount of the work in the ground game. Against the Colts, Edmunds tallied 73 rushing yards on 12 carries while Samuels had just 10 yards on eight carries. Obviously, the fantasy value of these two players directly depends on the type of league you’re in, though, as PPR leagues will offer a huge boost to Samuels’ outlook compared to his counterpart.