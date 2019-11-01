Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys’ Overwhelming Interest in Jamal Adams

Careful to toe the tampering line, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that he badly wanted to acquire stud safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets prior to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, as previously reported.

“The coverage of it has been pretty accurate,” Jones said Friday during an interview on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic. “We obviously were trying to utilize our (draft picks) to help the Cowboys better than we could’ve used the same picks in the draft.”

The Cowboys reportedly engaged New York in an effort to pry Adams, a Texas native with a desire to return home, away from the Big Apple. Negotiations took place right up until the 4 p.m. ET deadline but ultimately proved fruitless.

Gang Green had an asking price similar to the haul the Jaguars received for star defensive back Jalen Ramsey — a first-round draft pick and two second-round choices. Dallas reportedly made two offers: a first-rounder and third-day selection, and a first along with a backup-level player, the identity of whom remains unknown.

Jones confirmed he was in the market for safety help, a replacement for subpar starter Jeff Heath, as well as defensive line depth, despite acquiring veteran Michael Bennett from the New England Patriots.

“We did look at other positions, but most of it was focused on the safety, which included Adams,” he said on 105.3 The Fan.

Jerry Hints at Different Move for Safety

Just because it didn’t materialize now doesn’t mean Adams won’t find his way back to the Lone Star State later. It appears he isn’t in New York’s long-term plans and the relationship between player and organization is damaged, perhaps beyond repair.

It’s entirely possible, if not probable, that the Cowboys reach out to the Jets after the season to see if their demands have changed. Even if they don’t, Jones may feel strongly enough about Adams, a Pro Bowl talent first entering his prime, to mortgage the future.

In the interim, the Cowboys’ czar cracked the door for another acquisition, one that wouldn’t cost anything more than a free-agent contract. One that could still accomplish his goal of upgrading on Heath.

“We’re continually looking out at the free agents,” Jones said. “There are players that, at the right circumstances, fit.”

Among a mostly picked-over market at safety, former Chiefs stud Eric Berry heads the list. He turns 31 in December and has played in just three games since 2016, the result of a highly-publicized cancer battle that preceded a ruptured Achilles. But until he retires, Berry is a popular dot to connect to the Cowboys, and Jerry, indirectly, did little to douse those flames.

Adams Says ‘Love’ to Join Cowboys [WATCH]

Ryan Clark wasn’t lying. The former NFL defensive back, now an analyst for ESPN, reported at the height of the league’s trade deadline rumors Tuesday that Adams wished to play for his home state Cowboys.

On Wednesday, in a surreal if awkward press conference with New York media, his wish not (yet) materializing, Adams confirmed he’d “love” to swap the plane for the star — speculation be damned.

“That was one of the teams I told him I’d love to go to, the Dallas Cowboys”, Adams said, via 105.3 The Fan. “People got to understand, man, I was born and raised in Dallas. I find out everything, every little thing you can think of. Michael Irvin is like my uncle, I find out everything. Everybody is coming at me in certain ways to say I’m a liar about a lot of things, or I’m not believing in something, that’s not true. I’m always going to shoot you straight, I’m never going to sugar coat anything. But like I said, I told RC that (the Cowboys) are definitely a spot I would love to land.”

Jets safety Jamal Adams: “That was one of the teams I told him I’d love to go to, the Dallas Cowboys. People got to understand, man, I was born and raised in Dallas. … Michael Irvin is like my uncle.” (Video: @snyjets) pic.twitter.com/gdBsDjS688 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 30, 2019

