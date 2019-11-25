Lakers’ Legend Magic Johnson Reveals His Top NBA MVP Candidates

One of the greatest players to ever play for the Los Angeles Lakers is Magic Johnson. Johnson was the first round draft pick of the 1979 NBA Draft by the Lakers and spent 13 seasons with the team after retiring for the final time in 1996. Johnson has made nine NBA Finals appearances and has won five NBA Championships. He is NBA’s all-time leader with 11.2 assists per game and was, “enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 with these career accomplishments: three NBA MVP trophies, 12 All-Star selections, 138 triple-doubles (second all-time) and averages of 19.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game,” according to ESPN.

Johnson who is a three-time NBA MVP himself took to twitter last night to post his top 16 NBA MVP candidates in order. His list included: 1. LeBron James, 2a. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2b. Luka Dončić, 3. James Harden, 4. Kawhi Leonard, 5. Anthony Davis, 6. Nikola Jokic, 7. Joel Embiid, 8. Jayson Tatum, 9. Pascal Siakam, 10. Donovan Mitchell, 11. Ben Simmons, 12. Kyrie Irving, 13. Damian Lillard, 14. Karl-Anthony Towns, 15. Bradley Beal and16. Devin Booker.

Johnson’s Top 5

Johnson’s number one pick was Lakers superstar LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers currently boast a 14-2 record, the leagues best, with James as their leader. James is currently averaging 25.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 10.8 assists a game. He just recently made NBA history when the Lakers defeated Oklahoma City Thunder November 19th, 112-107. James recorded 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists making him the first player in league history to log a triple-double against all 30 NBA teams, according to ESPN. James has now recorded five triple-doubles just this season alone.

“I had no idea,” James said per ESPN. “Coach [Frank] Vogel came in here and said congratulations. I was like, I thought he was joking about my seven turnovers because I’ve been taking care of the ball so much. He said first player in NBA history to have a triple-double versus 30 teams, every team, so I was like, ‘OK. That’s pretty cool.’”

Magic’s two second picks were Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Dončić. Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA Finals MVP and averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists 1.3 steals, 1.5 blocks a game last season with a 57.8% shooting from the field and a 25.6% shooting from the three. This season he is currently averaging 29.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Dončić is a Slovenian professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks. He is only in his second year of playing and is killing the game. Inside Hook reported that against the Golden State Warriors, the second-year player tacked on 35 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in just 25 minutes and 30 seconds, the least playing time in NBA history a player has needed to produce a 30-point triple-double, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Dončić is also averaging close to a triple-double (30.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists) this season.

Third on the Magic’s list was Houston Rockets’ star James Harden. This season Harden is currently averaging 37.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and eight assists a game. Following Harden on the list was Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. Leonard is the reigning NBA Finals MVP and is currently averaging 25.7 points, eight rebounds and 5.5 assists. Number five on Johnson’s list was another Lakers superstar Anthony Davis who is averaging 25.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game so far this season.

NBA Fans will have to wait until the end of the season to see which player winds up on top and wins NBA MVP for the 2019-2020 season