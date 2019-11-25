Lions Move up Dramatically in 2020 NFL Draft Order After Loss

Another loss down the stretch for the Detroit Lions means another significant gain in the 2020 NFL Draft standings for the team.

This week, after Detroit was defeated by the hapless and woeful Washington Redskins, there was a major advantage in the draft standings. The Lions, who had already surged into the top 10 last week with their loss, managed to surge forward three more spots to the No. 7 pick with their loss.

Here’s a look at where the draft standings stack up near the top:

#NFLDraft order post 1PM games 1. Bengals

2. Giants

3. Dolphins

4. Redskins

5. Broncos

6. Falcons

7. Lions

8. Cardinals

9. Jaguars

10. Jets

11. Chargers

12. Bucs

13. Eagles

14. Titans

15. Browns

16. Bears

17. Panthers

Just ahead of Detroit in the standings? The Atlanta Falcons, who’ve been playing better as of late and the Denver Broncos Just behind Detroit are the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers, whom Detroit beat. Ironically, the Lions will play the Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers later this season who are the teams they may be jockeying for position, so the chance exists for the order to change dramatically from Detroit’s perspective in the weeks and months ahead.

For now, though, the Lions keep climbing the ladder. If there is any bright side to all the losing, it has to be that for the Lions, who have stunningly risen to the edge of the top five.

Recent Lions Draft Results

After a tough 6-10 finish to the 2018 season, Detroit finished with a top 10 pick at No. 8. They were able to snag tight end T.J. Hockenson, who’s been one of the offensive bright spots thus far this season. That proves overall how a painful finish can lead to some better players.

As a whole, Detroit has done a decent job in recent drafts getting talent that can compete on the roster immediately. Last season’s top three picks are playing a major role for the team this season. Names such as Taylor Decker, Kenny Golladay, Jarrad Davis, Graham Glasgow and Tracy Walker are also playing a big role for the team when they are healthy and engaged.

While there have been a few mistakes, Quinn has done a decent job to identify talent with some of the picks he has made thus far during his tenure in the Motor City. Another high pick next year could give him a chance at adding another impact player to the squad.

Should Lions Tank to Finish 2019?

The Lions are in an interesting predicament. Matthew Stafford has a painful back injury he’s fighting that might not be as debilitating long term as it initially sounded. As a result, Stafford could return in a few weeks to give the team some much needed juice, even though he probably shouldn’t. Do the Lions still have a shot at the playoffs? With three teams ahead of them in the NFC North and other contenders with better records, the hopes would seemingly on the surface be slim at this point, meaning many will contend the team should decide to tank for the chances of a better draft selection.

Detroit isn’t likely to outwardly give up on their 2019 season with the sole purpose of the 2020 draft even if it makes sense, but should the team keep losing, a higher pick is merely another advantage of some short term pain. This coming season, the Lions could use more defensive help most of all in addition to some depth at wide receiver, quarterback, running back and along the offensive line.

As it stands today, Detroit has seven picks in the 2020 draft. They added an extra fifth round selection after dealing Quandre Diggs this past trade deadline. Detroit traded a 2020 seventh round pick for Eli Harold entering the 2018 season.

While many things can and will change, for now, Detroit’s own selections are trending to be on the higher side for next year, and now are within the top 10 for the moment.

