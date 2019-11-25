Lions Injury Report: Jeff Driskel Appears With New Injury

The Detroit Lions didn’t practice on Monday as they get set to face the Chicago Bears on a short week, but their injury crisis remains and is only getting worse as the games continue.

This week, the Lions have seen Jeff Driskel appear on the injury report, which is tough news. Detroit also has a few more names appear on their report on both sides of the

The team didn’t practice on Monday, so these reports are merely an estimation, but they paint the picture of a team that is severely dinged and heading in the wrong direction in the win and loss column.

Here’s a look at the report for this week.

Jamal Agnew, CB

Monday estimated: No practice (ankle)

It’s nice to see Agnew not sidelined with a worse injury considering how things looked in the game a few weeks back. The fact he is out with an ankle is tough, but it’s good news that things weren’t much worse. Agnew will be a big loss for the team’s special teams unit given what he can do there and the type of returns he can generate. The Lions missed him last week, and they look to be missing him again on a short week.

Trey Flowers, DE

Monday estimated: No practice (concussion)

Flowers left the field against Dallas with a painful looking injury and was later revealed to be in protocol. If he can’t recover in time this week to practice, it’s likely he will be sitting out and the team will miss Flowers badly given their lack of a punchy pass rush. So far, Flowers has been the only one bringing the consistent effort, which is tough news for the Lions to see him on the report. He’s not likely to be able to go on another short week.

Marvin Hall, WR

Monday estimated: No practice (foot)

Hall was reportedly seen on crutches after the game following him going down with injury, so it doesn’t look as if the Lions will have their deep ball specialist at their disposal this week for the offense.

Rashaan Melvin, CB

Monday estimated: No practice (ribs)

A surprise addition to the report late last week, Melvin popped up with injured ribs and didn’t play this Sunday. He would be another big loss for the secondary given the time he plays and role he sees, and it doesn’t look like he’s coming off injury.

Matthew Stafford, QB

Monday estimated: No practice (hip/back)

No surprise here to see Stafford still sitting down. It’s not likely the Lions will play him against the Bears. Until further notice, don’t count on seeing him playing or practicing seriously at all. The Lions could be in a pinch at quarterback, but Stafford won’t be healthy enough to save them.

Jeff Driskel, QB

Monday estimated: Limited practice (hamstring)

File this in the bad news department. Driskel has apparently been limited by a hamstring injury, which means if he cannot go, David Blough would be the starting quarterback. That would be worse news for Detroit than Driskel starting. He’s merely questionable, but when even the backup is dinged up, it’s obvious a team is facing an injury crisis.

Da’Shawn Hand, DL

Monday estimated: Limited practice (ankle)

Much like the last few weeks, Hand has been sidelined with ankle problems and that is tough news given how hard he worked to come back off his elbow injury earlier this season. Without consistent practice, it doesn’t seem as if Hand will be good to go this week. Though he could be expected to practice, he will be one to watch this week.

Damon Harrison, DT

Monday estimated: Limited practice (knee)

Harrison went down with a late knee injury, and it looks to be hampering him a bit this week. Don’t be shocked to see Harrison missing practice a few more times for rest sake as the Lions try to buy him time on a short week. Even then, it will be interesting to see if he can go.

T.J. Hockenson, TE

Monday estimated: Limited practice (shoulder)

Hockenson has been slowed by injury and could be limited to start the week. This will be one to watch given how much he means to the offense.

Sam Martin, P

Monday estimated: Limited practice (abdomen)

Martin continues to see his practice time reduced with the injury and it’s likely to be the same scenario this week as it has been in other weeks. Expect Martin to continue to skip practice and punt on game day which is still good for the team given what he can do. Best for them to rest him at this point in time.

Frank Ragnow, OL

Monday estimated: Limited practice (concussion)

Ragnow, unlike Flowers, is looking limited in practice which is a bit better for his status. If he cannot go, Graham Glasgow would likely move to center which would then force the Lions to dip into their guard rotation for a new starter. It wouldn’t be the end of the world, but a healthy Ragnow would be much better for the offensive front. At the very least, he’s clawing back to health.

Tracy Walker, DB

Monday estimated: Limited practice (knee)

This is an obvious case of the Lions getting one step forward and two back. Walker returned, then immediately left with another injury and the Dallas offense took advantage in a big way a few weeks ago. Without him again it will be tough to see the Lions winning a ton down the stretch given what he can do for the secondary. That was proven true against Washington. Good to see Walker at least limited, but he could still have quite a way to go.

Kenny Wiggins, G

Monday estimated: Full practice (knee)

Wiggins was dinged up but the fact he was merely estimated to miss a small amount of time is good news for Detroit.

