Lions Execute Perfect Onside Kick Against Bears [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions are looking to pull an upset on Thanksgiving Day, and that’s simply not going to happen without hitting some trick plays along the way.

After scoring their second touchdown of the day, the Lions pulled off a pretty epic onside kick. Matt Prater thumped the ball off a backpedaling Chicago Bears special teamer, initiating a wild scramble for the ball. Detroit then recovered at midfield, giving them a great chance to add to their early lead.

Here’s a look at the play:

THE LIONS AREN'T MESSING AROUND ON THANKSGIVING! Onside kick recovery! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/twJrRdMnSZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 28, 2019

In the end, the play didn’t pay off for the Lions, who had a penalty on the very next snap, then couldn’t manufacture anything given the good field position. The better news for the Lions was the fact that they gained some field position off of the play and managed to pin the Bears deep to keep them off the scoreboard.

There’s been a ton of different ways to execute an onside kick in the NFL, and this might be one of the most creative that has ever been shown in a game. Now that it’s on tape, teams will have to remember the execution that Detroit managed to pull off here.

Lions Special Team Resurgence

Though their impact during normal defensive series has been limited at best, the duo of linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and safety Miles Killebrew have carved out quite an impactful role on special teams thus far this season. The duo has helped the Lions become one of the more solid teams in the league in terms of punt coverage, and has been good on kickoffs as well.

Recently, the Lions revealed that the duo is tied for the league lead in terms of special teams tackles with 11 each, which has helped boost and bolster the team’s overall work in terms of special teams coverage.

The @Lions special teams units have been anchored by S Miles Killebrew & LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (@ReevesMaybin), who are tied for 2nd in the NFL with 11 special teams tackles each. The Lions allow an average of 3.3 yards per punt return, the 2nd-best mark in the NFL.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/8GhFVV9XI0 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 22, 2019

It’s great to see both Reeves-Maybin and Killebrew working hard and making a large impact on the field and making Detroit’s coverage units so tough. In the past, the Lions have struggled with regards to this, so it’s a breath of fresh air to see this duo leading an impressive resurgence.

David Blough’s Good Start

On his second pass of the game, BLough connected with Kenny Golladay on a deep touchdown strike. Nobody was near Golladay, and the wideout waltzed into the end zone for the 76 yard score to even the score at 7-7 and strike back after a Chicago drive.

For Blough, hit was his first career touchdown in the NFL. For Golladay, it was his 9th touchdown of the season and a good start to the game for both the quarterback and one of his key pass catchers. It was the longest play from scrimmage against the Chicago defense this season. Additionally it was the longest touchdown for the team on Thanksgiving since 1992.

Behind some trickery and Blough’s solid start, the Lions have been boosted to a 17-10 halftime lead over the Bears, looking to go to 4-7-1 on the season with a win.

