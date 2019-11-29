Lions First NFC Team Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The Detroit Lions started the season a decent 2-0-1 and hopes were high for the team to be in playoff contention until the bitter end of the season, if not make the playoffs.

Instead of that, the Lions became the first team to be eliminated from the postseason discussion on Thursday afternoon. With their defeat to the Chicago Bears, Detroit slipped to 3-8-1 on the season, and is currently mired in a five game losing streak.

The Lions have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. pic.twitter.com/p67WRePbir — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 28, 2019

Later on in the evening, the Atlanta Falcons became the second team eliminated from the NFC playoff discussion after their defeat to the New Orleans Saints. In 2019, however, Detroit was the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention.

What does that mean for the Lions? It’s time to start looking toward the NFL Draft as well as pondering the future of their coaching staff as well as front office.

Safe to say it’s not the position anyone associated with the team wanted to be in at the start of this season.

Recent Lions Draft Results

After a tough 6-10 finish to the 2018 season, Detroit finished with a top 10 pick at No. 8. They were able to snag tight end T.J. Hockenson, who’s been one of the offensive bright spots thus far this season. That proves overall how a painful finish can lead to some better players.

As a whole, Detroit has done a decent job in recent drafts getting talent that can compete on the roster immediately. Last season’s top three picks are playing a major role for the team this season. Names such as Taylor Decker, Kenny Golladay, Jarrad Davis, Graham Glasgow and Tracy Walker are also playing a big role for the team when they are healthy and engaged.

While there have been a few mistakes, Quinn has done a decent job to identify talent with some of the picks he has made thus far during his tenure in the Motor City. Another high pick next year could give him a chance at adding another impact player to the squad.

Should Lions Tank to Finish 2019?

The Lions are in an interesting predicament. Matthew Stafford has a painful back injury he’s fighting that might not be as debilitating long term as it initially sounded. As a result, Stafford could return in a few weeks to give the team some much needed juice, even though he probably shouldn’t. Do the Lions still have a shot at the playoffs? With three teams ahead of them in the NFC North and other contenders with better records, the hopes would seemingly on the surface be slim at this point, meaning many will contend the team should decide to tank for the chances of a better draft selection.

Detroit isn’t likely to outwardly give up on their 2019 season with the sole purpose of the 2020 draft even if it makes sense, but should the team keep losing, a higher pick is merely another advantage of some short term pain. This coming season, the Lions could use more defensive help most of all in addition to some depth at wide receiver, quarterback, running back and along the offensive line.

As it stands today, Detroit has seven picks in the 2020 draft. They added an extra fifth round selection after dealing Quandre Diggs this past trade deadline. Detroit traded a 2020 seventh round pick for Eli Harold entering the 2018 season.

While many things can and will change, for now, Detroit’s own selections are trending to be on the higher side for next year, and that is a lone bright spot for fans to hold onto as they deal with the frustration of another lost year.

