Lions vs. Redskins Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The Detroit Lions will be without injured quarterback Matthew Stafford as they charge into the nation’s capital for a showdown against the Washington Redskins. Jeff Driskel will make his third straight start for the injured Stafford. The Louisiana Tech product has looked competent in relief and almost led Detroit all the way back last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys before falling 35-27. Driskel had 209 yards passing with two touchdowns and added 51 yards on the ground with another score. Running back Bo Scarborough is also emerging for Detroit. The former Alabama star churned out 55 yards rushing with a touchdown in the home loss to Dallas. There aren’t many positives to mention about the Redskins, who look completely lost on offense with rookie Dwayne Haskins under center. Washington is dead last in the NFL in scoring offense averaging just 12.5 points per game.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Sunday’s NFC matchup between the Lions and Redskins.

Lions vs. Redskins Game Details

Date: Sunday, November 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field (Landover, Maryland)

TV: FOX

Spread: Lions -3.5

Total: 40.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at Lions -1.5 and has been bet through the key number of 3 all the way to Lions -3.5 at most books, according to VegasInsider.com. The majority of the action is with the Lions who are receiving 78% of the bets and 82% of the money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 41 and has been bet down slightly to 40 at most books with 63% of the bets and 90% of the money on the under.

Betting Trends

Lions are 3-6-1 SU and 4-6 ATS this season

Redskins are 1-9 SU and 3-7 ATS this season

Over is 7-3 in Lions games this season

Under is 6-4 in Redskins games this season

Lions are 1-3-1 SU and 2-3 ATS on the road this season

Redskins are 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS at home this season

Lions are 4-0 ATS in the last 4 meetings

Under is 8-1-2 in the last 11 meetings

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Analysis & Picks

There are two teams in the NFL that I am hard-pressed to bet on for the rest of the season, Cincinnati and Washington. The Redskins appear to have totally given up, evident by the offensive line ignoring quarterback Dwayne Haskins and his cry for help in last Sunday’s loss. That being said, I’m not sure I can lay more than a field goal with Jeff Driskel and a wildly inconsistent Detroit squad. The Lions sole road win this season came back in Week 3 with a 27-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, but that was with a healthy Stafford under center. Also, the Redskins defense is statistically better than the Lions, which might not mean much if Haskins continues to struggle, but it is worth noting that Washington has a chance to move the ball in this game if they can figure out which way is up. The Redskins have lost nine straight home games, a streak their fans are well aware of, as evident by an increased lack of support at FedEx Field. That being said, the NFL is all about finding value and buying low, and I feel we have it here with Washington. Nobody is looking to bet on the Redskins this week and after a huge week for the public chalk last Sunday, I’m going with a contrarian approach in what on paper appears to be a close game. Take the points.

PICK: Redskins +3.5 (-110)

