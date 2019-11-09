Maryland at Ohio State Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Buckeyes will have to overcome adversity for the first time this season, but it’s not coming from on the field. Defensive end Chase Young has been suspended for this game because of a potential violation of NCAA rules. The Heisman candidate revealed on Twitter that he accepted a loan from a family friend and is currently working with the school and the NCAA to get back on the field as soon as possible.

The Buckeyes will most likely not need Young to win Saturday’s game, but it’s an interesting development to keep an eye on going forward.

Maryland (3-6) comes in reeling, losers of four straight by an average of 26.3 points per game. The Terps are led by Josh Jackson at quarterback. The junior has passed for 1,065 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Maryland’s defense has struggled mightily against the pass this season allowing a conference-worst 262.8 yards per game.

Ohio State (8-0) has been nearly unbeatable on both sides of the ball this season. The Buckeyes lead the Big 10 in total offense and trail Wisconsin for the top spot in total defense by less than one yard per game. Justin Fields has been as advertised. The Georgia transfer has 1,659 yards passing and 24 touchdowns in his first campaign in Columbus. J.K. Dobbins is 4th in the FBS with 1,110 rushing yards this season.

Game Details: Maryland at Ohio State

Date: Saturday, November 9

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

TV: FOX

Spread: Ohio State -42

Total: 66

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting Trends

Maryland is 4-5 ATS this season

Ohio State is 7-1 ATS this season

Over is 5-4 in Maryland games this season

Under is 4-3-1 in Ohio State games this season

Maryland is 1-4 ATS in last 5 games vs. a team with a winning record

Ohio State is 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games overall

Over is 5-0 in the last 5 meetings

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

Chase Young or no Chase Young, this game is a mismatch at all levels. Ohio State has a decisive advantage in every position group. I’ve been incredibly impressed with what Justin Fields has done this season, especially considering he had very little game experience coming in. The redshirt sophomore is a legitimate Heisman contender and the Buckeyes might have the best offense in the country. I don’t expect the soft Terps D to provide much resistance here. Buckeyes roll.

PICK: Ohio State -42 (-110)

I’m not sure you can make this number high enough, as I expect Ohio State’s final score to push easily into the 50’s. So if you think Maryland can score two touchdowns in this game, it should fly over. I’m not sure the Terps will get there, as Ohio State’s defense is allowing just 7.9 points per game, fewest in the Big Ten. However, I’m not sure it matters. The Buckeyes could cover this number on their own. If you want to be safe, take Ohio State’s team total over 54.

PICK: Over 66 (-110)

Expect early points from an Ohio State team that has averaged 30.1 in the first half this season, most in FBS.

PICK: Ohio State -27.5 1st half (-115)

