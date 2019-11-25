Writer Explains What Lions Will Do With Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia

The Detroit Lions have fallen apart at the seams in 2019 in a season that was supposed to be much better than the 6-10 disaster the team endured in 2018.

This year, Detroit could be lucky to finish the season with more than seven wins. So is that frustration enough to lead to some major changes in the Motor City just two short years after Matt Patricia was hired?

Fans desperately want that to be the case, but it might not be likely to happen at all by the time the season is over according to anyone who pays close attention. Such another take was penned by Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports. According to Wetzel, while the Lions might be in danger of heading nowhere again under this particular regime, it likely means nothing for their future in Detroit, at least in the short term.

Here’s a look at what he wrote as part of his key conclusion:

“Is Quinn going to fire Patricia? Is Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford going to fire both of them? She should. She probably won’t. These are the Lions. They not only hired Matt Millen to run the team once-upon-a-time because he sounded good calling games on television, they even extended him despite clear proof he had no idea what he was doing. That ended with an 0-16 season. About the only guy who the Ford Family ever held to a high standard was Jim Caldwell.”

Truthfully, while Patricia should be on the hot seat after his latest rough loss, it’s not likely to think that Martha Ford would fire him so quickly to start his tenure. Patricia only has coached the team one full season and his second has been injury riddled. Ford is likely to take that fact into account when judging what happened in 2019.

Bob Quinn’s Lions Tenure

Quinn came to Detroit after Martha Ford stunningly blew out Detroit’s front office following a debacle in the 2015 season. Quinn entered from New England and elected to observe Caldwell for two full seasons before making a move. Though Caldwell would finish with a winning record, Quinn eventually sacked him in the

All the while, Quinn has been the one crafting the roster, and there have been some major hits as well as some obvious misses for the general manager. In 2016, Quinn’s first draft involved the selection of Taylor Decker along the offensive front. Decker has been solid, but far from elite. The 2016 draft also saw the Lions pick up Graham Glasgow who’s been a starter, as well as a solid piece.

From there, Quinn has managed to find a few difference makers every draft season. 2017 brought Jarrad Davis, who has been alright as well as Kenny Golladay, who has arguably been Quinn’s best pick. In subsequent drafts, players like Glasgow, Jamal Agnew, Frank Ragnow, Da’Shawn Hand, Tracy Walker, Kerryon Johnson and Tyrell Crosby have been solid contributors and shown glimpses.

In free agency, Quinn’s work has been more hit or miss. He has picked up names like Marvin Jones, Justin Coleman, Trey Flowers and Devon Kennard but has surprised by adding names like Jesse James, Christian Jones and Rashaan Melvin, all of whom have struggled to fit in. Quinn has also made some failed signings at running back.

As a whole, it’s perhaps a bit more on Quinn that Detroit has struggled so badly this season. His roster has not had the advantage of key depth that so many teams in the NFL feature.

Matt Patricia’s Lions Tenure

Patricia came to the Lions fresh off success in New England in 2018, and struggled out of the gate to capture the attention of the locker room. A bumpy start paved the way to a more solid finish in 2018 with the team only winning six games, but defeating squads like the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers, which offered hope.

Patricia has helped the Lions stay in games for the most part in 2019, something which the team struggled with in 2018, but has not gotten them over the hump at closing. That’s perhaps his biggest wart so far as a boss, combined with a lousy defense that has not picked up the program whatsoever. Patricia might get more of a pass considering the absurd amount of injuries he’s dealt with, but it’s hard to ignore that in his tenure as coach, the Lions have had the same discipline problems plague them that always have through the years.

The bet is that both Patricia and Quinn get a mulligan on 2019 considering the rash of injuries that have set the team back, while also living with the understanding that 2020 is likely the make or break year for this group.

It might not be what Lions fans want to hear, but it’s likely the truth.

