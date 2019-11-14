Mavericks vs. Knicks Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

It’s time for Kristaps Porzingis to return to the Big Apple. The New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks will play for the second time in a week on Thursday night, however, it will be the first time the unicorn will suit up in the opposing locker room at MSG. Porzingis played three seasons in New York, mired with injuries, losses and trade drama. KP was eventually dealt from the Knicks to the Mavericks and the trade deadline last season in exchange for players and draft picks.

We break down the game and offer our best bets and predictions for this reunion between the Knicks and Mavs.

Mavericks at Knicks Game Details

Date: Thursday, November 14

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden (New York, New York)

TV: MSG

Spread: Mavericks -7.5

Total: 215.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at Dallas -6.5 and was quickly bet up to Dallas -7.5 at most of the books in Las Vegas, according to VegasInsider.com. The road favorite is receiving the majority of the action in this matchup, with 80% of the bets and 83% of the money flowing towards the Mavs, according to The Action Network.

Betting Trends

Mavericks are 4-6 ATS this season

Knicks are 5-6 ATS this season

Over is 8-2 in Mavericks games this season

Under is 8-3 in Knicks games this season

Mavericks are 4-1 ATS on the road this season

Knicks are 1-3 ATS at home this season

Over is 5-0 in Mavericks road games this season

Road team is 5-0 ATS in the last 5 meetings

*All betting trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

The Knicks won this matchup 106-102 last Friday in Dallas. New York was paced by Marcus Morris Sr. who tied a season-high with 29 points in the win. Ironically enough, the line of Mavericks -7.5 for Thursday’s matchup is exactly the same as it was a week ago in Dallas, which leads me to believe this game will not be close and the Mavs are the play. Kristaps Porzingis will clearly have a chip on his shoulder playing for the first time in his old home. I’m curious how the youngster looks both physically and psychologically and if he can overcome any potential MSG demons in his first game back in the Big Apple. He’ll get help from what is a talented Dallas roster, with Luka Doncic trying to follow up on his 38-point outburst when these teams met last Friday. It will be very tough for the Knicks shoddy defense, which allowed the lowly Bulls to drop 120 points on Tuesday, to stop this relentless Maverick attack. Dallas gets revenge.

PICK: Mavericks -7.5 (-110)

Both of these teams trend in opposite directions when it comes to the total. Every Mavericks game on the road has gone over the total this year, and since I believe they will be setting the pace in this game, I am trending towards the over.

PICK: Over 215.5

