Tim Hardaway Jr. Still Transitioning With Mavericks, Says Hardaway Sr.

On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks dismantled the Golden State Warriors by 48 points (142-94) at home. Luka Doncic posted another triple-double, tallying his seventh of the season with a stat line of 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. After the game, Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle weighed in on Doncic recording his league-leading seventh triple-double.

“Look, he’s a very special player on a special roll,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “There’s not much else to say. This isn’t a big news flash now. This is getting to be pretty normal.”

Like Rick Carlisle said, this is becoming normal for the reigning Rookie of the Year, but something that was an underlining story from Wednesday’s game against the Warriors is Tim Hardaway Jr.’s 20 points on 6-7 shots from the field and added four assists.

“I think it started off by us getting an easy one first and then taking what the defense was giving me. My teammates were doing a good job of finding me for open shots,” said Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. On Taking Advantaged on Being in the Starting Lineup

Hardaway also spoke about his role in the starting lineup and how thing shave played out to this point.

“It was good [starting] – Seth is sick right now, so hopefully, he will get well real soon. It’s always next, man up I don’t want to slack off and go in there and make a presence and focus on the defensive end,” Tim Hardway Jr told Fanatics View.

‘Tonight was an opportunity to start him with Seth not being available. Going forward, if Seth is available, I see him starting on Friday,” said Carlisle.

“I don’t think you lose your starting job because you because of your sick with a minor ankle thing, which I think he is going to be fine with, but Tim showed the kind of player he is tonight. I have to do a better job of setting him up situations that are better situations,” Carlisle said.

Tim Hardaway Sr. On Jr. Season Thus Far

Before the Dallas Mavericks faced the Golden State Warriors, I spoke with five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway Sr. about Jr.’s season through 14 games.

“I think he is still trying to find his way and how coach [Rick Carlisle] is going to use him. He is also trying to see how he fits in with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. So, it is still a transition to me as I see the game and think it is still a learning experience for him,” Tim Hardaway Sr. told me.

“Another learning experience is him coming off the bench. He has been a starter and it is hard for a starter to switch his mind. when his mind is not ready to be switched early in his career to come off the bench. I was the same way so, I under how he is feeling and how to change your mindset and it is difficult,” said Sr.

Hardaway Jr. also spoke about his father being in attendance and sparking his scoring outbreak.

“I think that had something to do with it. Any time pop comes into town, he brings some spirt. So, I’m just happy he is here and we can get some father and son time.” Hardaway Jr. stated.

