Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr, Rick Carlisle Sound off on Patrick Beverley

Last week, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was fined $5000 by the NBA for violating the league’s anti-flopping rules with nine minutes remaining in the first quarter of the Clippers’ 122-119 victory over the Houston Rockets. After the game, Beverley was asked about James Harden’s antics when he shoots the ball.

“I don’t think its antics,” said Beverley. He is a great player, former MVP, he could have easily been MVP the last three or four years. Just a player that will shoot the ball off the dribble, make the right plays he is a tough cover, but its a team effort, and today we were the better team.”

This is the second time that Beverley has violated the league’s rule. Per CBS Boston, the NBA warned Beverley for violating the league’s anti-flopping rule during the Clippers November 20, 2019 game against the Boston Celtics.

LAC’s Patrick Beverley received a warning for violating league’s anti-flopping rule Nov. 20 vs BOS. pic.twitter.com/CYopHectmB — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) November 21, 2019

In the third quarter, Beverley was guarding Jayson Tatum, the Boston forward hit Beverley in the mouth, which caused him to hit the floor after an Oscar-worthy nomination performance.

Marcus Smart, Rick Carlisle, and Tim Hardaway Jr. Weigh-in on Patrick Beverley

After the game against the Boston Celtics, reporters asked Beverley about the comparison to Marcus Smart of the Celtics. In which Beverley responded, “That’s funny.”

Reporter – “What’s it like being out there with Marcus Smart, a guy trying to out-intense you?” Patrick Beverley – “…” Reporter – “You don’t usually have another guy out there that matches your intensity.” Pat Bev – “…That’s funny”#Clippers #Celtics pic.twitter.com/GxrQWb0gjJ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 21, 2019

Smart would see the video and would later respond during a trip to Denver to face the Nuggets last Friday.

“You’ve got to respect a guy like that that goes out there and plays every night fearlessly, and really stands down to nobody,” he told the press. “The respect factor is there, but at the same time, I’m on another level.”

Marcus Smart doesn’t think there’s a comparison between him and Patrick Beverley. Smart said he’s on another level. #Celtics #Clippers pic.twitter.com/9uwXmD1zrF — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) November 22, 2019

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle also weighed in on Beverley and his defensive antics. I asked Carlisle after practice yesterday, how do you coach against someone like Beverley, who is a known flopper.

“What a question,” said Carlisle.”I love Patrick Beverley as a player. I love his competitiveness, attitude, and he creates a situation every night where you have to come ready to compete. I got to know him over the years and had some discussion with him during a couple free agency periods. He is an engaging guy, and I enjoyed getting to know him; he brings a high level of spirt in competition and attitude. You have to be ready to meet that head-on that is one of the things I really respect about him,” Carlisle said.

Tim Hardaway Jr. reiterated what Carlisle during his post-practice press conference yesterday.

” We know he is going to bring that tenacity. It is him, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard. Those three right there are on the ball defensively top 5 in the league, not in any order. So, having them all on one team, it is a definite plus for them. Just with Pat, we have to make sure he doesn’t get into our heads and take it as a challenge and feed off of it. He is an ultimate competitor out there on the court, and as a basketball player an as an opponent, that is what you want,” said Jr.

