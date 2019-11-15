Myles Garrett Fight Draws Wild Twitter Reactions: [LOOK]

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night, 21-7, but that’s not what people are going to be talking about after the game.

Instead, headlines will be grabbed by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who was involved in one of the more violent fights that took place on a football field in NFL in recent memory. In the final moments of the game, Garrett took Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off his head before hitting him in the head with it. It was a scary scene that resulted in Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers center Maurice Pouncey also being ejected from the game.

Announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck were aghast during the end of the broadcast. Aikman called the incident “barbaric,” while Buck was more grave, calling the fight “one of the worst things” he had ever seen on a football field.

Baker Mayfield Weighs in on Fight, Twitter Reacts:

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was not happy about it. After the game, Mayfield told Erin Andrews: “Rivalry or not, we can’t do that … We’re endangering the other team…I didn’t see why it started but it’s inexcusable,” Mayfield said to Andrews. “I don’t care. Rivalry or not, we can’t do that. That’s kind of the history of what’s going on here lately, hurting yourself. It’s inexcusable…There’s nothing I can say in that moment to calm him down. The reality is he’s going to get suspended and that hurts our team.”

A number of current and former players, as well as NFL and media analysts weighed in on the fight via Twitter, including players like Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt and Tarik Cohen, among others, some of whom were in disbelief, while others were shocked or already wondering about the type of suspension Garrett will be facing:

Bro i can’t even believe that just happen. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 15, 2019

Just getting out of our OT thriller on ESPN.. Hearing Myles Garrett tried to kill a guy tonight? pic.twitter.com/WACl3uk9NV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 15, 2019

Boy mason ate that helmet tho 😭 — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) November 15, 2019

Wow that is scary. Really hope he’s ok. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 15, 2019

In all my life of football that might have been the craziest thing I have seen on a football field! They about to suspend Myles Garrett for 30 years! People getting stomped out, that was a hood fight! 🤦🏾‍♂️ Hate to see that in our game that’s not what pro football is about! — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) November 15, 2019

That’s assault at the least… 6 months in jail on the street.. now add the weapon and that’s at least a year right?! — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) November 15, 2019

Ain’t no tellin how much money he bout to lose smh — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) November 15, 2019

Never seen any player ever act like that ever and I have played with/against some of the toughest SOB’s ever! That is the most trash BS I have ever seen. Myles Garrett hit another player ON TOP OF THE HEAD with a f’ing helmet! — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 15, 2019

He’s done for the rest of the year — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 15, 2019

Several former players, including running back Reggie Bush, called the incident among the worst they had seen in decades. One player, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, seemed upset that the fight was drawing attention away from other sports-related news of the night, including the recent news about Carmelo Anthony returning to the NBA:

Damn this fight taking away from Melo shine 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) November 15, 2019

Fans of both teams and the league in general also weighed in on the fight and its aftermath:

Myles Garrett with 3 seconds left in the game #ThursdayNightFootball pic.twitter.com/Sk7ADbu21r — Brennan (@Bharris899) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett when he goes to NFL jail and sees Vontaze Burfict pic.twitter.com/yi3h8PFxrq — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett and Vontaze Burfict after being suspended for the season. pic.twitter.com/P8LxRVEE4N — Sports Gamers Online (@SportsGamersOn) November 15, 2019

Vince McMahon watching Myles Garrett tonight as the XFL is about to launch. pic.twitter.com/Sjs1SzLJJw — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) November 15, 2019

While many fans began speculating on Garrett’s inevitable suspension and jokes were tossed abound, there will likely be major repercussions felt, especially for the Cleveland Browns and their fans. Video playbacks of the incident on Twitter revealed that Rudolph tried to take Garrett’s helmet off first when they were wrestling on the ground before Garrett removed Rudolph’s and hit him with it.

Fight breaks out at the end of the Browns win over the Steelers that includes Cleveland DE Myles Garrett grabbing the helmet off of Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph and then hitting him in the head with it. Ugly situation. pic.twitter.com/Hz4RHuMcAo — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 15, 2019

After the game, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, who was struck in the head by Garrett with his own helmet, called Garrett “bush league,” and also noted that he was feeling fine despite the literal blow to the head he suffered:

Mason Rudolph called Myles Garrett swinging a helmet “cowardly” and “bush league." He says he's feeling fine. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

No word yet on how long Garrett will be suspended, but a suspension is most definitely coming soon.

