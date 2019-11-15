Myles Garrett Salary: How Much Is the NFL Player Worth?

Myles Garrett shocked the football world when he pulled off the helmet of the opposing Steelers’ QB and then tried to hit him with it.

That has some people wondering how much Garrett is worth since a suspension seems sure to come and could prove costly.

The fight happened with eight seconds left in the game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. You can watch the brawl and helmet incident here.

Maurkice Pouncey, Garrett, and Larry Ogunjobi were ejected from the game, according to Fox 8 Cleveland. In the locker room, Garrett said, according to Fox 8: “I made a mistake. I lost my cool and I regret it.”

In 2017, the Houston Chronicle reported that Garrett “is now a multi-millionaire.” He was top overall draft pick.

Here’s what you need to know:

Garrett’s Salary & Contract With the Browns Are Worth Millions

According to Spotrac.com, Myles Garrett “signed a 4 year, $30,412,255 contract with the Cleveland Browns, including a $20,258,004 signing bonus, $30,412,255 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $7,603,064.”

In 2019, the site added, Garrett “will earn a base salary of $3,229,750, while carrying a cap hit of $8,294,251 and a dead cap value of $17,970,878.”

Overthecap.com lists these financial details for Myles Garrett:

“2019 Salary Cap Charge: $8,294,251

% of 2019 Team Cap: 3.37%

2019 Cash Payout: $3,229,750

% of 2019 Team Cash Spending: 1.82%

2019 Cash to Cap Ratio: 0.39

Total Contract Value: $30,412,254

Annual Contract Value: $7,603,064

Position Ranking: 22/124 at 43DE

Fully Guaranteed Money: $30,412,254.”

SBNation reported in 2018 that Garrett “missed the first four games of his rookie season due to an ankle sprain.”

The site reports that a $7.5 million average annual salary “puts Garrett in the range of defensive ends like Trent Murphy, Mario Addison, and Vinny Curry.”

Joe Thomas, of the Browns, said, according to the Chronicle: “You see that fire that’s burning inside him to be great and I think those are the hallmarks of guys that have a chance to be really excellent football players. He’s shown an interest in learning and I’m a player that really likes to try to help teach and impart any wisdom that I’ve gotten over the ages on some of those young guys. So, it will be fun for me to be able to try to help as best as I can and try to get him to think like an offensive tackle and hopefully turn him into the great player I think he can be.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com wrote on Twitter: “The story of tonight’s game won’t be the #Browns win or the #Steelers loss. It will be the suspensions likely coming. What a mess.”

Even the Browns QB was critical of Garrett. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told CBS Sports: “Rivalry or not we can’t do that. We’re endangering the other team. It’s inexcusable. The reality is he’s going to get suspended.”

