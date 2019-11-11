Rumors of Giants Coaching Change Swirl Amid 6-Game Losing Streak

Not many people expected the New York Giants to be a playoff team this season. Yet, even the Giants’ biggest doubters couldn’t predict the putrid play the team has put forth in 2019.

After a loss to the inner-state rival New York Jets, and a bye week on the horizon, the hot seats underneath head coach Pat Shurmur, and fellow G-Men coaches are beginning to sizzle.

Pat Shurmur Will Not Be Fired During Bye Week

After a start to 2019 littered with underwhelming play, and even more questionable play-calling, it appears that Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and coordinators James Bettcher and Mike Shula have been put on notice. Yet, despite rumblings of a coaching change, it seems as if the staff is safe, for now.

After a troubling loss to the #Jets, #Giants coach Pat Shurmur tells reporters, “I’m not going to make any coaching changes.” Hoping to just do it all better. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2019

With a young quarterback at the helm and a season that was likely perceived by many internally within the Giants organization as a pseudo-rebuild year, it’s somewhat understandable why New York would give their staff until the end of the season to prove their worth. Shurmur more than anyone falls specifically under that sentiment, as he was once perceived as one of the brightest offensive minds in football, and should be a phenomenal fit to help develop rookie signal-caller, Daniel Jones.

Yet, despite his robust offensive knowledge, Shurmur has done very little to propel the Giants forward over these past two seasons. It’s certainly worth wondering how much longer the organization can put up with a team that continues to underperform, despite the services of arguably the best football in the league in Saquon Barkley at their disposal.

Shurmur has Been Historically Bad at the Helm of the Giants

If you’re a Giants fan, you remember the Ben McAdoo era quite vividly, as it was an atrocious time to be associated with the organization. However, even McAdoo wasn’t as bad as Shurmur has been during his tenure as New York’s head coach.

Ben McAdoo was fired during his second season with a record of 13-16; Pat Shurmur is now 7-19 in his second season https://t.co/EXtiI4VVah — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 11, 2019

When it comes down to it, Shurmur’s never shown the ability to be a head man in any of his previous stints as a head coach, and it should have deterred the organization from ever naming him the replacement for McAdoo in the first place.

While, some may say it’s easy to make that statement in hindsight, with his struggles in New York and the team constantly underperforming, a simple look back at his resume proves that some people, such as Shurmur, are simply better suited as a coordinator.

According to @pfref, of the 183 NFL head coaches in NFL history with at least 50 games coached, Pat Shurmur has the 177th-best win percentage. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) November 11, 2019

Those numbers above are just bad, plain and simple. Shurmur is nearly the Ryan Leaf of head coaches, which is a comparison that no one wants to be a part of. Although at this point, pinning Leaf alongside Shurmur may be doing a disservice to Leaf, who had never endured a six-game losing streak as a starter.

The biggest question now is not whether or not Shurmur deserves to be fired, but will the Giants have the guts to do so? In an organization that seems to have been proactive only once in their long storied history in terms of making a coaching change (firing McAdoo), will they take the easy route and use their young quarterback as an excuse to keep Shurmur around? Only time will tell.

