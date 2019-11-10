NFL Playoff Standings: NFC & AFC Postseason Picture in Week 10

The NFL season is more than halfway over, and we are less than two months away from the start of the playoffs. We are breaking down the current NFL playoff picture and will be updating the standings after the Week 10 games go final.

The postseason outlook is starting to take shape and one thing that is clear is how strong the NFC is so far this season. For example, the Seahawks are 7-2 heading into Week 10 and would only be the No. 5 seed if the postseason started today.

As a reminder, the top four seeds go to the division winners even if they have an inferior record than the Wild Card teams. The NFC West could feasibly take three of the six playoff spots if the Rams are able to make a run to close out the season.



The 49ers Are the Only Remaining Undefeated NFL Team

In the AFC, the Chiefs have been hit by the injury bug and have some catching up to do if they want a first-round bye. The good news is Kansas City is getting Patrick Mahomes back and there is still plenty of games left for the Chiefs to regain their footing among the top teams in the conference. The Chiefs quarterback noted he is ready to go after dealing with a knee and ankle injury.

“I knew I had a chance once I talked to those doctors and they said as long as I was functioning well, moving well, I could play this week,” Mahomes told ESPN. “Coach [Andy] Reid still wanted me to take it day by day. I went out here in practice and took the reps and I haven’t had any pain or any setbacks, and so as long as we keep going with that I’m glad to be back out there.”

San Francisco is the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, but the Niners have also benefitted from one of the easiest schedules in the league. The two concepts can co-exist meaning the 49ers can be a good team while also admittedly having a light schedule. San Francisco’s path gets much more difficult to close out the season, and we will see where the team lands after some of the challenging upcoming games.

Here is a look at the NFL playoff standings and matchups if the postseason started today. Teams listed in bold are currently slated to make the playoffs. We will continue to update this table as the afternoon games are completed.

NFC Playoff Standings: Week 10

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers 8 0 0 2. Saints 7 1 0 3. Packers 7 2 0 4. Cowboys 5 3 0 5. Seahawks 7 2 0 6. Vikings 6 3 0 7. Rams 5 3 0 8. Panthers 5 3 0 9. Eagles 5 4 0 10. Lions 3 4 1 11. Cardinals 3 5 1 12. Bears 3 5 0 13. Buccaneers 2 6 0 14. Giants 2 7 0 15. Falcons 1 7 0 16. Redskins 1 8 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current playoff matchups heading into Week 10.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Green Bay Packers

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers & No. 2 New Orleans Saints

AFC Playoff Standings: Week 10

TEAM W L T 1. Patriots 8 1 0 2. Ravens 6 2 0 3. Texans 6 3 0 4. Chiefs 6 3 0 5. Bills 6 2 0 6. Colts 5 3 0 7. Raiders 5 4 0 8. Steelers 4 4 0 9. Jaguars 4 5 0 10. Titans 4 5 0 11. Chargers 4 6 0 12. Broncos 3 6 0 13. Browns 2 6 0 14. Dolphins 1 7 0 15. Jets 1 7 0 16. Bengals 0 8 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups heading into Week 10.

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts vs. No. 3 Houston Texans

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs

Bye: No. 1 New England Patriots & No. 2 Baltimore Ravens