NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Patriots & Seahawks Make a Statement

The NFL got a lot more interesting in Week 12 with several top teams in our power rankings squaring off. The Week 12 slate of games may have featured the most intriguing schedule so far this season with the Patriots-Cowboys and Packers-49ers battling at the top of the standings.

The Patriots and Cowboys battled in one of the marquee games of the week. It turned out to be an ugly matchup with just one touchdown between the two teams during a rainy afternoon of football. After seeming to regain its footing in recent weeks, the Cowboys offense sputtered against the Patriots prompting Jerry Jones to call out the coaching staff after the game.

“I think you’re going to get out-coached during this era when you come to New England,” Jones said, per ESPN. “I do. I think you are. I give him his, not due there, but it’s just what you’re dealing with. My point is: Don’t get yourself in a spot where you have to come up here and beat him, and beat them on a day like today. Don’t get in a spot where that’s the determining what you want to be about, where that’s determining where we’re going.”

Top 5: The Niners, Patriots & Seahawks Look Strong

The 49ers bounced back after their first loss of the season to dominate the Packers. San Francisco’s defense shut down Aaron Rodgers on their way to cementing their status as one of the best teams in the NFC. The 49ers were helped by the return of George Kittle who made an immediate impact back on the field.

Seattle also made a statement by controlling their matchup in Philadelphia. The Seahawks received bad news with the late scratch of Jadeveon Clowney, but the defense was still able to get pressure on Carson Wentz to make his day miserable. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised the performance of the defensive line and their ability to step up in Clowney’s absence.

“We all wondered are we going to have pressure this week?” Carroll admitted after the game, per Seahawks.com. “And we didn’t have J.D. out there playing. Just thrilled for the guys up front that kept the heat coming and made it a hard day for their quarterback.”

New Orleans was able to survive a scare from Carolina to take over possession of the No. 2 seed in the NFC. This means the Saints would have a first-round bye and at least one home playoff game if the postseason started today.

Monday Night Football features the Ravens going on the road to face the Rams. The Ravens are the current No. 1 team in our rankings and will put their status to the test against a difficult Rams defense. Los Angeles is looking to find the offensive magic that led them to a Super Bowl appearance just last season.

Bottom 5: The Bengals Almost Scored Their 1st Win of the Season Against the Steelers

It looked like the Bengals were about to notch their first win of the NFL season, but the Steelers were able to hold them off in the fourth quarter. Things got so bad for the Steelers that the team benched Mason Rudolph in favor of Devlin Hodges. Yet, the Bengals are still the lone NFL team without a win. The silver lining for Bengals fans is that they are the current leader for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Washington’s Dwayne Haskins secured his first win as an NFL starting quarterback. The Dolphins were dominated by a Browns’ offensive explosion in Week 12. Denver was unable to keep pace with a Buffalo team poised to make the postseason.

Here is a look at our latest NFL power rankings. We will continue to update our list after the Monday Night Football game is completed.

NFL Power Rankings: After Week 12