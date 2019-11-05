Nick Foles Named Starting Quarterback for Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are making a change at quarterback. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Nick Foles will start after the team returns from a bye week on November 17 to face the Indianapolis Colts.

“Jaguars’ HC Doug Marrone announces Nick Foles is returning to his role as starting quarterback after team’s bye,” Schefter tweeted.

The move marks the official end to “Minshew Mania” as Gardner Minshew heads back to the bench. The rookie filled in admirably for an injured Foles, throwing for 2,285 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games this season.

Minshew struggled on Sunday in London, throwing three interceptions in a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans. Jacksonville heads into their bye week with a 4-5 record, two games back of the Texans in the AFC South standings.

Foles Goes Down

It was a rough start to the season for the former Super Bowl MVP. Foles broke his clavicle in the first quarter of Jacksonville’s Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Foles had surgery and was immediately placed on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 11.

The former Eagle signed a four-year, $88-million contract this offseason with $50.25 million in guaranteed money.

