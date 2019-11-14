Kyle Kuzma’s Rumored GF Nicole Shiraz Sits Court Side at Lakers Game

Lakers star Kyle Kuzma, 24, was first spotted hanging out with Australian Nicole Shiraz while he was Down Under playing for Team USA’s international game in August, but once the regular season started, it was assumed the he and the 25-year-old Instagram model had parted ways.

However, Shiraz, was based in both Sydney and Los Angeles, even before being linked to Kuzma, and she’s bee seen sitting court side at Lakers games before. However, after she posted a photo of herself posing front row at the Staple Center on Tuesday night, fans started to wonder if she and Kuzma were once again trying to make things work, and giving their rumored long distance relationship a real shot.

Shiraz didn’t tag Kuzma in the photo, but she captioned the picture, “Lakers all day,” and shared it with her 209K followers on Instagram. The social media influencer has actually been in Los Angeles for almost two weeks. She celebrated Halloween in the City of Angels by dressing up like sexy Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and met up with agent Eric Moreno from Innovative artists last week in Santa Monica to discuss what she described as a “special project.”

If Shiraz and Kuzma are dating again, aside from her attending a Lakers game, they are both doing a very good job of keeping their romance hidden from the public eye. It’s also not confirmed as to which Lakers game Shiraz was attending. Even though shoe posted the photo on Tuesday night, and tagged herself in at the Staples Center, Kuzma and his team were playing an away game against the Phoenix Suns on November 12, which they won 123- 115.

Before Shiraz, Kuzma was briefly linked to Kendall Jenner, after the two were spotted on a boat in Malibu over the July 4th holiday, and then both were seen at the same house party afterward. However, sources told TMZthat the two were just friends, there were at least 20 other people on board the yacht, and that they were not hooking up.

After Dealing With Ankle Injury, Kuzma Is Finally Back In Full Health Playing For the Lakers

Kuzma, who grew up in Flint, Michigan, was drafted 27th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft to the Brooklyn Nets after graduating from the University of Utah. After joining the Lakers, Kuzma suffered the injury while playing for Team USA, and was forced to missed the entire preseason and then some.

The Lakers did not rush Kuzma back onto the court, which allowed him plenty of time to heal and recuperate. On November 1, he finally made his debut with the team in a game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Now, Kuzma is back to full health, and is looking forward to helping the Lakers stay on top, and confidently play alongside teammates LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard. He’ll be ready to go as the Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors at home on November 13.

