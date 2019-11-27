Nike Releases New Commemorative Barry Sanders Shoe [LOOK]

Barry Sanders had a record setting season in 1997, and now, Detroit Lions fans can celebrate that by grabbing a pair of limited edition Nike shoes.

The company has revealed that they will be coming out with the shoe which will honor the amazing season Sanders had in 1997. The shoe will be identical to the Air Zoom Turf Jet 97 that Sanders wore when he rushed for 2,053 yards during the incredible season.

Here’s a look at the shoe:

Barry Sanders Nike Air Zoom Turf Jet 97 drops on https://t.co/ccEwlGiuSV Nov 28 around kickoff of the Lions' Thanksgiving game. There are 2,053 pairs, equal to the yards Sanders rushed for in 1997. pic.twitter.com/n2WrKygY9G — Heidi Burgett (@heidiburgett) November 27, 2019

It will be tricky for fans to get their hands on such a limited edition item, however. The Stadium Collection will be selling them at Ford Field. Additionally, they will be sold on Nike.com starting at 12:30 p.m. EST. The price for the shoes will be $150. In other words, if fans want to get their hands on this rare item, they better be prepared and focused.

Sanders himself seemed very fired up about the news when he tweeted about it.

How ‘bout these puppies? Dropping tomorrow on https://t.co/NBObvEiQuV, limited release of the Air Zoom Turf Jet, Barry Sanders! https://t.co/q1jUBy5nWm pic.twitter.com/D1hmeMnmDO — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) November 27, 2019

Always fun to see a legend getting excited about swag, especially after he had one of his most memorable moments on Thanksgiving Day in the shoes.

Barry Sanders Stats

To see Sanders run the ball for Lions fans through the years was to believe given what he was able to do with the team on the field. Sanders routinely had the quickness and deft ability to break plenty of ankles on the football field and remains one of the greatest highlights in the game fans love watching even years after his retirement. Athleticism is something that came naturally to Sanders, no matter whether he was on the grass or the hardwood, something that was revealed recently.

With the Lions, Sanders rushed for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns. He was routinely thought of as the best running back in the league, and would have shattered plenty of NFL rushing records had he decided to keep playing. Sanders, however, walked away from the game in 1999 on the eve of training camp, which stunned the Lions and all of their fans. The parties then went through a frustrating split for multiple years, based mostly upon the fact that the franchise made him pay back part of his contract amid retirement. It is a situation not unlike what is happening with Calvin Johnson currently.

Barry Sanders a Lions Legend Forever

Since, time has healed all wounds and Sanders has patched things up with the Lions and has become engaged in their alumni group. He also makes several visits a year to games the team is playing in, and was recently named to Detroit’s All-Century team, which is a major feather in his cap given what he was able to do as a team leader and a dominating force in the franchise.

As a result of his early retirement, Sanders maintains his health and vitality and looks phenomenal. It’s not a stretch to say that he could possibly still grind out some tough yards in the league at this point in time.

Now, fans can grab a bit of history themselves so that they can celebrate one of the best players in league history properly.

READ NEXT: Barry Sanders Congratulates Frank Gore on Rushing Record