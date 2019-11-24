Patriots Inactives vs Dallas: Tom Brady Starts, Sanu Game-Time Decision

Concerns arose on Friday with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady popping up on the injury report with right elbow soreness.

Listed as questionable for the Patriots matchup on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, it appears the veteran quarterback will be just fine and is slated to start. Though there wasn’t much doubt over his status for Sunday, it was certainly a cause for concern to see his name on the Friday injury report.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady, who popped up on the injury report Friday and is listed as questionable with a right elbow injury, will start today vs. the #Cowboys, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2019

But Brady, who hasn’t missed a game due to injury since Week 17 of the 2008 season, has fought through worse injuries before. He played in the 2017 AFC Championship with a gash on his throwing hand and struggled through the 2015 regular-season finale in Miami with some minor knocks.

As for who Brady will be throwing to on Sunday, that remains up in the air. Phillip Dorsett is questionable and still wasn’t cleared for full contact after suffering a concussion in last weekend’s victory over Philadelphia.

Brady’s newest weapon, Mohamed Sanu, is still questionable but has been semi-upgraded to a game-time decision on Sunday as he continues to nurse an ankle injury. According to Adam Schefter, there’s a shot Sanu will be able to go depending on how he feels in a pregame warmup.

Patriots’ WR Mohamed Sanu, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, felt much better Saturday and wants to see how he feels Today before making any decisions about whether he can play against Cowboys, per source. Despite early week pessimism, it sounds like there is a chance. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2019

The rest of the inactives will be posted 90 minutes before kickoff.

What About the Offensive Line?

Marcus Cannon, New England’s starting right tackle, also popped up on the injury report Friday afternoon after he missed practice with an illness. Patriots’ offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia was immediately optimistic that Cannon would suit on Sunday.

If he is good to go, the Patriots will have a healthy offensive line for the first time since Week 1 against Pittsburgh. Isaiah Wynn, just activated off injured reserve on Tuesday, is also expected to play and start at the left tackle position.

The Patriots offensive line could look a little smoother with its blocking on Sunday with a stable presence at tackle once again. New England’s desire to get the ground game in motion could also take a step in the right direction with Wynn back in the fold.

As for inactives on the offensive line, Korey Cunningham has been consistently on the list this season and likely will be again.

Other Injuries

The Patriots had a jam-packed injury report on Friday that featured starters Patrick Chung, Jason McCourty, Julian Edelman, and Matthew Slater. Most, if not all, of those four could see action on Sunday.

The main concern is over Chung’s status. The veteran missed last Sunday’s game against his former team in Philadelphia with chest and heel injuries. If he is unable to go, it will likely be Duron Harmon and Terrence Brooks filling the void with rookie Joejuan Williams being active in his place.

Rookie running back Damien Harris is still dealing with a hamstring injury and will likely be inactive again as well.

