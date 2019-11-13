Patriots Make Surprising Decision on Colin Kaepernick Workout: Report

Are the New England Patriots interested in the return of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick?

As NFL teams prepare for Kaepernick’s public workout on Saturday in Atlanta, a number of executives have decisions to make regarding whether or not they’ll send representatives to attend the 32-year-old veteran’s workout.

As far as the Patriots are concerned, head coach Bill Belichick gave a public comment regarding whether or not the Pats will attend — and simply deflected the question to Nick Caserio, New England’s director of player personnel, via TMZ Sports.

“New England Patriots — Bill Belichick says he’s “not sure” if the team’s interested … and said to check with Nick Caserio, the director of player personnel.”

At the moment, the Patriots have three quarterbacks on their roster — starter Tom Brady, backup rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham and veteran backup Cody Kessler, who was recently re-signed after having been released.

In other words, the Patriots don’t exactly have a need for a quarterback, but considering they carry three quarterbacks, they could always release Kessler if they really wanted to sign Kaepernick.

With that said, Belichick’s non-answer should be taken as a sign that the Patriots are likely not interested in Kaepernick.

Colin Kaepernick Comments On Public Workout

As Kaepernick braces for a hopeful return to the NFL after three years being away from the league, the 32-year-old quarterback took to Twitter to hype up his workout on Saturday.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers and threw 16 touchdowns against four interceptions while piling a 90.7 quarterback rating as the starter for the Niners.

In six seasons with the Niners, the 6-foot-4 quarterback led San Francisco to a Super Bowl and piled up career statistics of 72 touchdowns against 30 interceptions for 12,271 yards and an 88.9 quarterback rating.

He also led to two consecutive playoff appearances during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Teams Confirmed Attending Kaepernick’s Workout

At this current moment, there are several teams that have been confirmed who will attend Kaepernick’s workout — the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys will all have representatives in Atlanta for the former NFL quarterback’s workout.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson provided the surprising report of the Cowboys sending a representative to attend Kap’s workout.

“Just spoke to a source from an NFC NFL team that told me their team will review the Colin Kaepernick workout in the morning. The source’s opinion: “We have nothing to lose by attending Kaepernick’s workout, but I still think for us it would just be an information-gathering trip.” After speaking to another team from my last tweet, as of now, I’m told there is interest within the #Cowboys organization to send at least one representative to Colin Kaepernick’s workout, per source.”

Team owner Jerry Jones has always spoken out against the kneeling of players during the national anthem, so this obviously comes as a surprise considering Kaepernick was at the forefront of the movement.

Obviously, if the Cowboys decide to sign the former NFL QB for whatever reason, it should be interesting to see how that situation plays out moving forward.