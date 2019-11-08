UCF at Tulsa Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Golden Knights are streaking. Since a 27-24 conference loss to Cincinnati in early October, UCF has won three straight, all by double-digits. Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane has been reduced to a tropical storm. Tulsa has dropped five in a row and will fail to earn a bowl bid in 2019.

UCF (7-2) is led by their high-powered offense averaging 46.3 points per game this season. The Golden Knights are led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The freshman has had a breakout rookie campaign passing for 2,516 yards with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Gabriel has an 8:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio during UCF’s three-game winning streak.

Tulsa (2-7) has shown itself well offensively this year. Redshirt junior quarterback Zach Smith has thrown for 2,440 yards and 12 touchdowns. Smith has also gone two straight games without throwing an interception. The Golden Hurricane came very close to a signature win last month against then-unbeaten SMU. However, a fourth-quarter collapse led to Tulsa eventually falling 43-37 in triple overtime.

Game Details: UCF at Tulsa

Date: Friday, November 8

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

TV: ESPN2

Spread: UCF -17

Total: 69.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting Trends

UCF is 4-5 ATS this season

Tulsa is 5-4 ATS this season

Over is 6-3 in UCF games this season

Under is 5-4 in Tulsa games this season

UCF is 7-3 ATS in last 10 road games

Tulsa is 16-7 in last 23 games vs. a team with a winning record

Over is 6-1 in last 7 UCF games

Under is 4-0 in last 4 Tulsa Friday games

The favorite is 7-3 ATS in the last 10 meetings

Under is 6-2-1 in the last 9 meetings

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

There is really only one side you can pick in this game. Sure Tulsa is at home under the lights on national TV, but I can’t get in front of this Golden Knights team right now. UCF has played with a chip on their shoulder since the loss to Cincinnati last month. I expect them to run up the score every chance they can get and hope for some help as they try to close the gap in the AAC standings. Another factor to consider here, Tulsa is coming off their seventh loss of the season last week, which means any desperate hope of a bowl berth is squashed. Teams will usually letdown the following week after their seventh loss. Swallow the points with UCF here.

PICK: UCF -17 (-110)

I don’t love the total in this game, because I’m not sure how much Tulsa’s offense will score. But UCF certainly should score enough for both teams. Also, the Golden Hurricane defense has been the weak link on the team this season, allowing 407.3 yards and 33.0 points per game.

PICK: Over 69.5 (-110)

The Golden Knights have eclipsed 43 points in each of their last two games. I see no reason why they can’t drop a 50-bomb on the Golden Hurricane in this spot.

PICK: UCF Team Total Over 43 (-115)

