Raiders Re-Sign Offensive Lineman to Practice Squad

His absence wasn’t long, but “Money Bags Mags” is back. The Oakland Raiders decided to waive Erik Magnuson so that they could promote wide receiver Rico Gafford to the active roster. While Magnuson will no longer be available on Sundays, the team has brought him back as a member of the practice squad.

Center Erik Magnuson has rejoined the Practice Squad. — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) November 29, 2019

The offensive lineman was originally brought in when center Rodney Hudson and Andre James were suffering injuries. He never ended up filling in but was kept on because Hudson continues to battle through injuries. Having Magnuson stick on the practice squad is probably a good idea considering Hudson is still not 100%.

Perhaps the most notable thing about Magnuson is his pretty sweet nickname, which he has explained how he got previously.

“The nickname, created by former quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, started called me Money Bags Mags,” Magnuson said when the Raiders signed him. “I was in the offensive line room where I was making the least amount of money, playing the most positions, so he started calling me Money Bags Mags. But it has no reflection of my actual, financial well being.”

Raiders Practice Squad

James Butler – RB

Lester Cotton Sr. – OG

Kendall Donnerson – DE

Kyle Kalis – OL

Dylan Mabin – CB

Erik Magnuson – C

Nick Nelson – CB

Quentin Poling – LB

Anthony Ratliff-Williams – WR

Eric Saubert – TE

Adding Magnuson to the practice squad gives the unit a third offensive lineman. The Raiders have gotten beat up all across the offensive line all season, so it’s smart to keep a few in the deck in case something happens. There’s a good amount of diversity on the practices squad as there are also two cornerbacks, a tight end, a linebacker, a wide receiver, a defensive end and a running back.

One player to watch on the practice squad is Nick Nelson. The second-year cornerback started three games for the Raiders in 2018. He had a disastrous preseason, which led to him getting demoted to the practice squad. If the secondary gets hit with any significant injuries at cornerback before the end of the season, don’t be surprised if Oakland gives Nelson a chance to redeem himself.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Raiders Injury Update

Coach Gruden Updates Lamarcus Joyner's Status, Ready for Arrowhead | RaidersHead Coach Jon Gruden discusses safety Lamarcus Joyner, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, heading to Kansas City, and more. Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. Subscribe to the Raiders YT channel: https://bit.ly/2IFBrpo For More Raiders NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2M3EeKQ #Raiders #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: http://rdrs.co/83Edui Download our app: http://rdrs.co/2ZqD6b Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: http://rdrs.co/shop Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: http://rdrs.co/bHuv17 2019-11-29T20:35:20.000Z

Besides Hunter Renfrow being out, the Raiders are heading to Kansas City relatively healthy. After missing the last two games, defensive back LaMarcus Joyner is set to return. There was one concerning update on the team’s injury report and that’s the fact that Trent Brown has been listed as questionable. Emmanuel Ogbah and Frank Clark know how to get after the quarterback. The game versus the Chiefs is a must-win for the Raiders and having their offensive line at full strength would greatly help their chances.

Brown has been as good a right tackle as any in the NFL. He’s been hurt most of the season and it doesn’t look like he’s going to get better anytime soon. He’s proven to be a very tough player, so he probably won’t be sitting out. However, he’ll be a player to watch on Sunday.

READ NEXT: Raiders Work out Former Colts & Lions Defensive Linemen: Report

