Raiders Injury Update: 2 Star Offensive Linemen Could Play vs. Chargers

Healthwise, it’s been a rocky season for the Oakland Raiders‘ offensive line. Gabe Jackson missed several games because of an injury suffered in training camp and Trent Brown has been banged up for most of the season. Even Rodney Hudson, who hadn’t missed a game since 2015, missed the game versus the Detroit Lions. The starting lineup, as it was supposed to look, has only lined up together for less than a full quarter of football because of injuries. That might change for Thursday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to the Raiders’ injury report, both Rodney Hudson and Trent Brown are questionable for the Week 10 game. Both men were limited at Wednesday’s practice, so it’s still possible that they don’t play, but Brown and Hudson are as tough as they come. Oakland will need them, especially Brown, as Joey Bosa is on pace to put up career sack numbers this year. Andre James and David Sharpe have played well in backup roles, but Hudson and Brown are pro bowl level talents and having them start gives the Raiders one of the top five offensive lines in the NFL.

Kick/punt returner Dwayne Harris has missed a couple of games this season with a foot injury. Just like with Brown and Hudson, Harris is also questionable. Trevor Davis is more than capable as his replacement, but Harris is simply one of the best in the game.

Arden Key & Josh Mauro Are Out

The Raiders will be without two starting defensive ends on Thursday as Arden Key and Josh Mauro won’t be playing. Key may have a broken foot, which would end his season. He’s seeking a second opinion. Mauro has been a really solid run defender but doesn’t bring much to the pass rush. Oakland will need to rely on rookies Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby to pick up the slack.

Key was just starting to heat up as he had sacks in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. It’s looking like he won’t be able to prove himself as a consistent pass rusher until next season.

Tyrell Williams Is Fully Healthy

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams is finally not appearing on the team’s injury report. He was dealing with a foot injury that caused him to miss two games. He was on a touchdown streak until the Detroit Lions finally broke it in Week 9. Williams is the team’s number one wide receiver and his absence made the wide receiving corps look really weak on paper. If he truly is fully healthy, he should see his role expand in the offense.

Williams has yet to break 100 yards in a game since Week 1. He could’ve done it against the Houston Texans if he hadn’t dropped two long passes. The Raiders need him to breakout for the offense to reach its full potential. The unit has already been exceeding expectations, so if they can get a wide receiver to step up, the offense could be even more impressive.

