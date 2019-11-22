Raiders Injury Update: Jon Gruden Gives Status for Starting CB

Like most NFL teams, the Oakland Raiders have gotten pretty banged up at this point in the season. Fortunately for the team, they finally look like they’re getting healthy. That being said, Oakland could be without a couple of players when they play the New York Jets on Sunday.

Head coach Jon Gruden listed offensive tackle David Sharpe as out and LaMarcus Joyner as questionable. Sharpe will not be making the trip to New York with the team thanks to a calf injury. Joyner will be joining the team, but it’s still up in the air if he’s going to play or not. Both Sharpe and Joyner were inactive for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sharpe is just a backup offensive lineman, so his injury is only concerning if something happens to Kolton Miller or Trent Brown. Joyner has been a starter since Week 1 and is a team captain. He hasn’t played particularly well this season. Nevin Lawson filled in nicely for him against mediocre competition. If Joyner doesn’t play on Sunday, it’ll be interesting to see if Lawson can continue his success.

Trent Brown, Rodney Hudson & Josh Jacobs Are Good to Go

Based on the Raiders’ injury report, the team’s offense shouldn’t have too much to worry about. Josh Jacobs, Rodney Hudson and Trent Brown have been battling minor injuries for the last few weeks, but all of them have been cleared to play on Sunday. Jacobs has yet to miss a game. Both Brown and Hudson have missed time, but they seem to be getting better. The fact that Sharpe is out will make Brown’s playing status much more important. The Raiders will need to hope that he stays healthy.

It seems like Oakland is just limiting Jacobs in practice for precautionary reasons at this point. There were a few games where he had to sit out plays because of pain, but that hasn’t been the case in recent weeks. He seems to be close 100% these days. Running backs get a lot of wear and tear, so it makes sense for the Raiders to not overwork him in practice.

Jets Are Banged Up

After practicing LIMITED on Friday, DB Lamarcus Joyner is officially QUESTIONABLE to play at the Jets on Sunday. https://t.co/JvpWBYYvAh pic.twitter.com/5pAK2tpqOO — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) November 22, 2019

Compared to the Raiders’ injury report, the Jets’ looks daunting. New York listed twice as many players injured than Oakland did. Most notably, four-time pro bowl linebacker C.J. Mosely won’t be playing on Sunday. Most of the Jets’ injuries are on the defensive side of the ball. While there’s only one player who is listed out, they have another three who are doubtful.

It’s looking like the Jets will be pretty shorthanded. The Raiders have been in that position, as well. Even with all the injuries, New York will still field a formidable fun defense. They still have Jamal Adams and Quinnen Williams, so they should get plenty of stops. Jon Gruden and Derek Carr have already voiced that Adams is a player to watch. As long as the Jets have him on the field, bad things can happen to an opposing offense.

