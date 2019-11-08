Troy Aikman Makes Head Turning Statement About Raiders’ Richie Incognito

The Oakland Raiders have had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL through eight games of football. They had one of the worst units just a season ago, but the team made a couple of additions that have completely turned things around. The most notable addition Oakland made was right tackle Trent Brown as the team made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. While Brown has been worth the money so far, there was another player the Raiders added who has been playing at a pro bowl level.

Richie Incognito may not be the most popular player in the NFL thanks to a number of controversies. However, he’s always been one of the top offensive guards in the league and he may just be playing his best football yet. According to Troy Aikman, who is doing commentary for the game for Fox/NFL Network, Incognito isn’t just playing like the best guard in the NFL, he’s the best guard the retired quarterback has seen since Hall of Famer Larry Allen.

Troy Aikman said he hasn’t seen any guard play as well as Richie Incognito this season. Best in the league, best he’s seen since Larry Allen. 🤔 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 8, 2019

Allen was one of the best guards in history and Aikman would be very familiar with him as the two played several seasons together. Incognito may have missed the first two games of the season due to suspension, but he’s more than made up for it with his recent play.

Derek Carr led the way in the #Raiders’ 31-24 Week 9 WIN pic.twitter.com/lxyO3zMWBR — PFF (@PFF) November 5, 2019

He’s a big reason why Josh Jacobs is putting up massive numbers in his rookie season. Incognito will have a hard time making it on the All-Pro team or the pro bowl because of his reputation, but there’s no doubt he’s deserving of it based on his play.

Will Raiders Extend Incognito’s Contract?

Richie Incognito is 36 years old and on a one-year contract. He’s going to be a free agent after the season and probably doesn’t have many strong years left. However, he’s still playing at a very high level and the Raiders should at least bring him back for one more year. His baggage and age will keep him from getting too much interest on the open market, so he should come relatively cheaply. Plus, he probably feels some loyalty towards Jon Gruden because he gave him another chance when nobody else wanted to.

Erik Harris Gets Two Interceptions in First Quarter

The Raiders haven’t known for their defense this year, but they started the game against the Chargers very strong. Erik Harris ended their first drive an interception off a Philip Rivers overthrow.

The INT was good. The return was great. It's the second straight week the defense starts with a turnover.

@e_harris_30 | #LACvsOAK pic.twitter.com/AXvHIdlT99 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) November 8, 2019

Harris got a long return and the offense turned it into a field goal. Harris wasn’t done there as he got another interception that he turned into a touchdown.

It’s Harris’ second defensive touchdown of the season. The Raiders need to start making turnovers as they haven’t been very good about it all season. The offense has mostly been carrying the team, but if the defense can start carrying its weight, Oakland could be a formidable team with a real shot at the playoffs.

