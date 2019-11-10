Rams vs. Steelers Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Steelers are on the verge of turning around their season. After starting 1-4, Pittsburgh has won three straight and the team has rallied around quarterback Mason Rudolph. Meanwhile, the Rams should be fresh after two weeks off but the public is hammering the road favorite in this spot, which means there could be a home underdog barking on Sunday at Heinz Field.

Los Angeles (3-5) is receiving 73-percent of the bets and 82-percent of the money, according to The Action Network. The Super Bowl hangover is real for Jared Goff. The quarterback has recorded just 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions this season. Not helping things on offense is the loss of wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who is likely out for the season due to a concussion. The Rams will get Clay Matthews back in the lineup this week. The linebacker hasn’t played since Week 5 due to a broken jaw.

Pittsburgh (4-4) has been rejuvenated on defense by the arrival of Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers acquired the former first-round pick from the Miami Dolphins earlier this season in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick. The deal has paid dividends, as Fitzpatrick has recorded four picks, one for a touchdown, with one forced fumble, in six games with Pittsburgh. Offensively, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable with a toe injury. Smith-Schuster was limited in practice this week.

Game Details: Rams at Steelers

Date: Sunday, November 9

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Heinz Field (Tampa, Florida)

TV: FOX

Spread: Rams -3.5

Total: 43

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting Trends

Rams are 6-2 ATS this season

Steelers are 5-3 ATS this season

Under is 5-3 in Rams games this season

Under is 5-3 in Steelers games this season

Rams are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 road games

Steelers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

Rams are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 meetings

Under is 5-1 in Rams last 6 games on grass

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

The money is certainly flowing in the Rams direction, but I’m not buying it. Pittsburgh has momentum and gets the benefit of home field in what should be a brisk afternoon in the Steel City. Additionally, I do not trust Jared Goff in this spot, even if the team is coming off the bye. My one concern here is Pittsburgh’s offense getting bogged down against the tough Ram front, but I’ll take three and the hook here. This line should climb higher as we get closer to game time with lots of public action on the Rams.

PICK: Steelers +3.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh’s defense might be the best unit on the field in this game as Minkah Fitzpatrick has reminded some of the Troy Polamalu days. Getting Clay Matthews back should help Los Angeles. Overall, I think the Rams have a pretty solid unit on defense as well and both offenses might struggle to move it here. Go under.

PICK: Under 43.5 (-110)

