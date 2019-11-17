Rob Gronkowski Raises Eyebrows with Comment About Playing For Cowboys

Could Rob Gronkowski unretire to join the Dallas Cowboys? Probably not, but the future Hall of Fame tight end put that scenario in every Cowboys fan’s mind.

Appearing on the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show, Gronkowski remarked on Dallas’ TE situation in such a way that suggested he’d suit up in the silver and blue.

“I feel like the Cowboys could use a tight end like myself … I’m just saying that if they had one to go up into the red zone, they would be winning games,” Gronk stated, per the Dallas Morning News.



The Cowboys’ tight-end room is a two-person operation led by veteran Jason Witten and relative unknown third-year man Blake Jarwin. Witten hasn’t done much in his “return” to the franchise, catching 36 balls for 338 yards and two touchdowns entering Sunday’s Week 11 contest against the Lions.

Jarwin has more TDs (3) than Witten, but he’s hardly an every-down player. Or an every-other-down player for that matter. The 2017 undrafted free agent has seen only 38.47 percent of offensive snaps and converted them into 197 yards and three scores on 15 receptions.

As of this writing, Witten and Jarwin have combined for four catches and 32 yards as Dallas leads Detroit, 27-21, in the third quarter of the NFC showdown at Ford Field.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Gronk Hints at NFL Return

From the moment he hung up his cleats, there have been murmurs of Gronkowski’s eventual re-entry into the league. He fanned those flames last month by indicating a desire to hit the gridiron in 2020.

“I don’t want to be banned from playing the sport I love because I’m using a product that anyone can buy at their local pharmacy,” Gronkowski said at a CBD press conference, per the Boston Herald. “I also want to have the option to get back into the game, and if I’m banned next year I can’t.”

Keeping in line with NFL policy, Gronkowski has until 4 p.m. on November 30 to inform the league if he plans to play this season for the Patriots, who still technically own his rights.

READ NEXT: Brutal Stat on Jason Garrett Proves Cowboys Should Replace Head Coach

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL