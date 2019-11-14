Rockets’ Austin Rivers Keeps Trolling Clippers’ Doc Rivers After Game

The Houston Rockets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 102-93 led by James Harden, who is leading all scorers in the NBA. The 2017 league MVP dropped 47 points on the Clippers and added six rebounds and seven assists.

The game didn’t really get interesting until the 1:31 mark in the fourth quarter. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was arguing with the officials as his team trailed 96-88. Rivers’ son Austin, who plays for the Rockets, can be seen pleading with the officials to give his father a technical foul by signaling for it just a few feet away. The officials would later give Austin what he was pleading for by assessing a technical foul to the Clippers coach.

Austin Rivers was calling for his dad to get T'd up 😂 pic.twitter.com/2jjH8DTu1J — ESPN (@espn) November 14, 2019

After the conclusion of the game, Rivers tweeted that “Welp…. thanksgiving is going to be weird….”

Welp…. thanksgiving is going to be weird…. — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) November 14, 2019

The New Orleans Hornets drafted Austin Rivers with the 10th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Duke University. On July 2, 2016, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported Rivers would sign a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, and a few seconds later, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register detailed that it was a three-year deal. According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Rivers’ contract is for $35.7 million and will carry an option in the third season.

After a stint with the Clippers, Rivers was dealt to the Washington Wizards and stuck with the Rockets into the 2019-20 season.

Austin Rivers on His Dad After the Game

After the game, Rivers spoke with the media about the incident with his father.

“I knew it was coming. I’ve seen that look before many times. Once he starts blinking his eyes fast, that’s when I know he’s about to level up. I just started telling Tony (referee) to get him, and they got him. He’s out of here.”

Watch the video below from Sports Director Mark Berman at Fox 26 in Houston.

.@AustinRivers25 on his dad, Doc, getting kicked out: “I knew it was coming. I’ve seen that look before many times. Once he starts blinking his eyes fast that’s when I know he’s about to level up. I just started telling Tony (referee) get him and they got him. He’s out of here.” pic.twitter.com/MhZvHjBZ3K — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 14, 2019

Rivers was asked if he thinks his father will hold a grudge.

“I doubt we go to dinner. He actually is sensitive about stuff like that. I love him. It was a really good moment. I enjoyed it a lot. I’m not gonna lie to you. I really did enjoy that.”

.@AustinRivers25 on his dad, Doc, getting kicked out & #Rockets play the Clippers Nov 22 at LA: “I doubt we go to dinner. He actually is sensitive about stuff like that. I love him. It was a really good moment. I enjoyed it a lot.I’m not gonna lie to you. I really did enjoy that” pic.twitter.com/rgP0p3SqZk — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 14, 2019

Austin Rivers has been a vital piece this season for the Rockets off the bench averaging 6.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

Doc Rivers on His Ejection

After the game, Doc was asked about what happened and revealed the officials screwed up.

“The refs screwed up,” Rivers said after the game. “I made a challenge, and they actually said I was right in the challenge, but I took over the 30 seconds to call it. So, then, two referees walked over to me and said, “You don’t win the challenge, but you get your timeout back, and the arena actually put the extra timeout back up on the board,” said Rivers.

“So, we think we have two timeouts, I think because two referees tell us that we have an extra timeout. That is why all of us reacted because we thought we had an extra timeout. “Mistakes like that cannot happen on this level. That was awful.”

"Mistakes like that cannot happen on this level… That was awful." Coach Doc Rivers sounds off on tonight's ejection in Houston.@LAClippers • #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/Z2FYXo3i9U — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) November 14, 2019

