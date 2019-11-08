Seahawks’ Josh Gordon Has Perfect Response to Seattle Debut

The newest member of the Seattle Seahawks was decked out in his new No. 10 jersey as Josh Gordon made his practice debut in the Pacific Northwest. Gordon was officially listed as limited in practice with an ankle injury but did not seem too concerned about his status for Monday’s game against the 49ers.

Gordon took to Instagram to post a photo of himself in his new Seahawks jersey and his caption shows how much he is enjoying his new home.

“’I used to pray for times like this..’ #gohawks,” Gordon remarked on Instagram.

Here is the first look at Gordon in a Seahawks jersey, well, at least a practice uniform. The Seahawks also posted the image on social media.

Gordon’s Status vs. 49ers Is Uncertain

We still do not know if Gordon will play for the Seahawks against the 49ers. Pete Carroll noted that Gordon will play if he has a chance to help them beat the Niners, but also emphasized the team has to see how he looks in practice.

“If he does really well during the week and feels really comfortable with the things we’re asking of him and we can look at him and feel like, OK, he can definitely contribute and go in there and play ball at a really high level, execute on the things we can ask him to do,” Carroll explained per Seahawks.com. “He’s really talented. He looked talented in the walk through. He’s a big, good looking kid and all that. He’s just got to fit in and see if we can fit it together where it’s not a distraction for us. We’re not going to put him in the game to throw him the ball. We’re trying to win a football game. If he can help us do that then we’ll figure out a way.”

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright noted he believes Gordon has a perfect opportunity to succeed thanks to the other receivers on the team.

“He’s got a great surrounding cast,” Wright explained to The News Tribune. “You look around the wide-receiver room, he’s got some great dudes in there, with (Tyler) Lockett, and JB (Jaron Brown). He’s got Russell (Wilson), a great guy to learn from. So he’s going to be fine. It’s fun to have him here.”

The Seahawks Are a 6-Point Underdog Against the 49ers

Heading into the Monday Night Football matchup, the Seahawks are a six-point underdog against the 49ers in the point spread, per OddsShark. Even without Gordon, the Seahawks have plenty of weapons that San Francisco has to find answers to contain.

Rookie receiver D.K. Metcalf has contributed from the very beginning of his career. Metcalf had the best game of his season last week against the Bucs as the receiver notched six receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. Gordon gets added to a receiving group that includes Metcalf and veteran wideout Tyler Lockett.