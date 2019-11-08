Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner Reveals Interesting Fact About Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman and the Seahawks may not have broken up on the best terms, but it looks like the cornerback still has love for the Pacific Northwest. Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner revealed that Sherman still lives in Seattle during the offseason and admitted it was a bit of an adjustment seeing his former Legion of Boom member in rival colors.

“A little bit, it was weird at first,” Wagner noted to USA Today. “I didn’t really think he looked good in red but, it’s over now. You see him, you talk trash to him when he comes back to Seattle, he still lives in Seattle so, you know where his heart’s at.”

Sherman is back to being a lockdown corner for the 49ers and a number of statistics show just how good of a season he is having. Sherman has the lowest passer rating allowed against quarterbacks in the NFL with QB’s notching a dismal 35.7 number when they throw at the corner, per Pro Football Focus.

Wagner noted the two remain good friends and continue to talk frequently. The Seahawks linebacker admitted that Sherman enjoys playing with a chip on his shoulder, and it is something he expects to see in the upcoming NFC West showdown.

“I don’t know if it still bothers him or not, but he’ll make it bother him before the game,” Wagner noted to USA Today. “He’ll find a way. Maybe I’ll help give him some more stuff to help bother him before the game.”

Sherman Threw Shade at Pete Carroll

The Seahawks released Sherman in 2018 and the cornerback has not been silent about his frustration with his former franchise. Sherman criticized Carroll’s approach during a 2018 interview on The Thomahawk Show.

“I think it was kind of philosophical on his part,” Sherman said, per ESPN. “A lot of us have been there six, seven, eight years, and his philosophy is more built for college. Four years, guys rotate in, rotate out, and so we had kind of heard all his stories, we had kind of heard every story, every funny anecdote that he had. And honestly because he just recycles them. And they’re cool stories, they’re great for team chemistry and building, etcetera, etcetera. But we had literally heard them all. We could recite them before he even started to say them.”



The 49ers Cornerback Took a Jab at Russell Wilson

Not even Russell Wilson was spared from Sherman’s criticism as the cornerback gave the Seahawks quarterback a backhanded compliment in 2018. Sherman was asked about Wilson’s success but the cornerback brought up one of the worst performances of his career where the Seahawks quarterback threw five interceptions. ESPN’s Nick Wagoner detailed the exchange on November 29, 2018.