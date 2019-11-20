Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was one of the people to reach out to Tua Tagovailoa after he sustained a dislocated hip injury. Russell discussed Tagovailoa’s injury on the latest episode of his podcast “Danger Talk”, and the Seahawks quarterback sent out a message to the Alabama quarterback.

“Tua, if you are listening to me here, man,” Wilson noted on the podcast. “Just keep working. Keep the prayers up, man. Just keep praying. Keep healing up. Great things are in store…I texted him just to let him know. We’ve been texting throughout the year. Just been rooting for him. That’s just a tough one for them and for him, but I know that if anybody can overcome it he can. [He has] strong faith, great work ethic, great attitude…But he’ll come back and he’ll be back in the NFL. He’ll make his presence known.”

Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, but Alabama released a statement noting that the quarterback underwent successful surgery. Alabama’s team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain noted the “procedure went as planned.”

“The procedure went as planned, and he is resting comfortably,” Cain said, per CBS Sports. “Tua’s prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery.”

Wilson Believes Tagovailoa Will Be a “Star in the NFL”

Video Video related to seahawks’ russell wilson has message for alabama’s tua tagovailoa 2019-11-20T13:38:37-05:00

One of the big questions after Tagovailoa’s injury is what the Alabama quarterback will end up doing for the 2020 season. Prior to the injury, Tagovailoa was projected by many to be the first quarterback selected in the 2020 NFL draft. Wilson emphasized that he believes Tagovailoa has what it takes to be a “star in the NFL.”

“It’s just sad, you know, the guy works so hard coming back from injury,” Wilson explained. “The guy plays tough as nails, just been playing through everything, the ankle and all that stuff. He’s been such a great college quarterback. He’ll be great in the NFL, too. He’s going to be a star in the NFL, I really believe that. He’s got great composure, the demeanor. He’s got great faith, just great talent. A lot of great things about him and he’s a winner. At the end of the day, he’s a winner and he knows how to win. He’s been in an NFL-type offense, so he’ll get a chance.”

Nick Saban Described the Alabama Quarterback as Being in “Good Spirits”

VideoVideo related to seahawks’ russell wilson has message for alabama’s tua tagovailoa 2019-11-20T13:38:37-05:00

Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller admitted after the injury that he would be surprised if Tagovailoa entered the draft in 2020. The quarterback still has a long road towards recovery and could opt to put his NFL plans on hold until 2021. After the surgery, Alabama head coach Nick Saban described the quarterback as being in “good spirits.”

“I talk to him every day. … He’s in good spirits, and he’s doing well,” Saban told 247 Sports. “I think all the indications from the surgery have been really positive from a medical standpoint. … I think he’s got a really good understanding of what he’s looking at.”