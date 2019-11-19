Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 19

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, highlighted by the Kansas City Chiefs staying on top of the AFC West standings with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City.

We’ll also take a look at Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa’s prognosis after he underwent hip surgery and the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić makes history with an unreal triple-double.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

Chiefs Hold On For 24-17 Win Over Chargers in Mexico City

It wasn’t the shootout that most were expecting, but the Kansas City Chiefs held on in a Monday Night game that went down to the last minute, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Despite giving up 312 yards in the first half, the Chiefs forced the Chargers to settle for three field goals and led at halftime 10-9.

The Chiefs opened the game up in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns – a 6-yard rushing TD from RB Darrel Williams and a 23-yard TD pass from QB Patrick Mahomes to TE Travis Kelce.

The Chargers had multiple opportunities to tie the game in the fourth quarter but could not convert.

The last of those opportunities came with 18 seconds remaining and the Chargers positioned at the Kansas City 14-yard line when Rivers was picked off for the fourth time on the night.

With the win, the Chiefs remain atop the AFC West with a record of 7-4. Meanwhile, the Chargers have dropped out of contention at 4-7.

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Undergoes Successful Surgery, Expected to Make Full Recovery

Tua Tagovailoa underwent "successful" surgery on his right hip this morning, per Dr. Lyle Cain: “Tua's prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery” pic.twitter.com/pArLjJvkEY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 18, 2019

Alabama’s star QB Tua Tagovailoa had successful surgery on his right hip on Monday in Houston and doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated hip, posterior wall fracture, concussion and a broken nose when he was pulled down by two defenders late in the first half of Alabama’s 38-7 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

"He was screaming in pain as medical training staff had to pick him up and carry him off the cart." @MollyAMcGrath said the first report is that Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury to his right hip vs. Mississippi State. pic.twitter.com/ppMJykMq9N — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2019

The junior quarterback’s prognosis is positive for a comeback, according to his doctors.

“Tua’s prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery,” Alabama orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement on Monday. “He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next several days to begin his rehab.”

Tagovailoa, one of the top NFL prospects in the nation, will be able to begin athletic activity in three months and should be ready to begin throwing by the spring, according to Cain.

Tua Tagovailoa hip surgery recovery timeline, per @LauraRutledge @AdamSchefter 🔺 Six-week weight-bearing recovery plan 🔺 Begin athletic activity in three months 🔺 Expected to resume throwing in spring time pic.twitter.com/9fTxYPPZAK — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) November 19, 2019

One thing is for sure, we can guarantee Tagovailoa will remain a positive light as he makes his way back to the field.

“We lost a great leader, a great player on our team and we are all hurting because of it. … I called him Saturday night to cheer him up and he cheered me up.” —Nick Saban on Tua Tagovailoa pic.twitter.com/2ULuUEAGPo — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 18, 2019

“I feel bad, I’m hurting,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. “I called him Saturday night to cheer him up, and he cheers me up. I called him Sunday night to cheer him up, and he cheers me up. This is a guy that has great spirit. … I don’t think there’s any way that any of us can say that we won’t miss that spirit that he has.”

Redshirt sophomore Mac Jones is expected to start under center for the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide Saturday as they take on Western Carolina.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON TUESDAY

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder (5-8) at Los Angeles Lakers (11-2)

Don’t look now but the Lakers are the hottest team in the NBA, having won 11 out of their last 12 games. Owners of the best record in the league, LeBron James and the Lakers take on the Thunder tonight in L.A.

WHEN: Tonight, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBATV

